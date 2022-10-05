The Japan syndrome and how it's hitting Damian McKenzie's All Blacks chances

Damian McKenzie hasn’t had the easiest of reintroductions to New Zealand rugby.

Is Damian McKenzie suffering from “Japan syndrome” and where does he fit into the end of year tour plans?

The 27-year-old utility has returned to the NPC with Waikato after a season in Japan with Tokyo Sungoliath and has high hopes of pushing back into the All Blacks’ squad as the 2024 Rugby World Cup comes increasingly into focus.

Former All Blacks great Justin Marshall has questioned the best route back for a player that has a log-jam of talent in front of him as a 10 or 15, including Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga and the budding Stephen Perofeta.

Marshall believes there’s an argument to have McKenzie and several other high profile players operating in the newly formed All Blacks XV squad to be coached by Leon MacDonald, freeing them up for more game time than would likely get in the All Blacks who have a busy tour against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

“Damian McKenzie, he’s suffering a little bit from that Japan syndrome, he’s not quite back to where he was in my mind,” Marshall told The Breakdown on Sky.

Marshall has aired concerns that Waikato were guilty of inconsistency in their selection with McKenzie, playing him at first-five, then fullback, or from the bench, hindering his readjustment to the Kiwi game. He was a gifted player that must not be forgotten.

SKY SPORT Damian McKenzie squandered three chances to seal victory for Waikato in their 32-32 NPC draw with Hawke's Bay.

“He’s probably better to go into that All Blacks XV and get game time,” Marshall said.

“I don’t know whether it’s at 10 or 15 but we need to find out where he sits for the All Blacks come next year and that might not be anywhere. But it might be ‘man we forgot how good this guy is’.”

McKenzie played 40 tests for the All Blacks from 2016 to 2021 with his versatility a key for him in wider squads.

Fellow Breakdown panellist Mils Muliaina felt the midfield and halfback were key areas of backline concern for the All Blacks that could be helped by the addition of the All Blacks XV who will play Ireland A and the British Barbarians.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie is still finding his feet again with Waikato.

“I think if you look at it from an All Black point of view, where are the positions they want to see?” Muliaina pondered.

“For me, it’s guys in the midfield, because we’ve been hurt a lot, we still haven’t realised who’s going to cover the centre position should Reiko Ioane go down.

“So that’s an area where they gotta bolster up in some sort of way and say ‘well we’ll pick someone that we think we want to go and see them before the Rugby World Cup’.

“Halfback’s probably another one, you know that third spot, who gets that because there’s so much competition. So, if you’re picking a (Finlay) Christie and an Aaron Smith for the All Blacks and Folau Fakatava is obviously the third halfback, do you send Fakatava and someone totally different as opposed to sending a Brad Weber?

“I think you leave the likes of Brad Weber and TJ Perenara behind.

“Those guys don’t necessarily need to play themselves into the All Blacks, I think you give them that time off to then really energise for next year.

“They’ve seen enough of them, they know their experience so let’s see these (younger) guys.

“Then, I think there’s a mixture, of the future and that for me really is key.

“I think in terms of a Rugby World Cup, the All Black coaches will be thinking particularly centre is going to be our biggest issue, and we’ve had to try and find a couple of pairs.”

Marshall added some perspective to what is involved in this expanded selection process.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Exciting halfback Folau Fakatava needs more game time at the next level.

“Importantly, what we need to make sure that people are aware of, is this is basically an All Blacks selection, so the All Blacks selectors are selecting it,” Marshall said of the backup squad.

“Leon (McDonald)’s coaching it, he said that he’ll sit in on (selection) and he might have a little bit of input into some players, but that’s a side that they (Ian Foster and co) are selecting.

“So they will be looking for players that they want to see more of, some players that they’ve seen enough of might be unlucky, and then it’s how far do they go development and youth-wise?”

Having the All Blacks XV in the UK would help in terms of injury back-ups for the full All Blacks squad.

Sir John Kirwan said there would be plenty of external pressure on the All Blacks XV.

“I would rather they went away as the Baabaa’s (Barbarians) because you do have that All Black brand on their chest which means you can’t take too many risks,” he told The Breakdown.

Kirwan admitted it was a tricky selection equation but felt the opportunity would help fringe All Blacks who would be needed as cover for next year’s World Cup.

“Do you send some of your All Blacks, numbers 30 to 36 that have been in and around the squad and haven’t played?” Kirwan asked of the philosophy around the All Blacks XV.

“(Stephen) Perofeta comes to mind straight away, Fakatava. There are two games ... do you play them at nine and 10 because you need them to actually play some footy at the highest level or are you going to take them on the northern tour and they’re going to sit on the bench or not play?

“Otherwise, do you take some experience and a whole lot of young guys? I think they’ll be thinking of the World Cup, so we might see some of the guys that’ll be disappointed not to make the All Blacks squad.”