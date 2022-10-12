All Blacks warned of ambush by Japan in Tokyo

A young Jordie Barrett helped the All Blacks to a big win against Japan in Tokyo in 2018.

Japan are planning to ambush the vulnerable All Blacks, believing Ian Foster will play some of his backup players in the looming Tokyo test.

The All Blacks take on Japan on October 29 before heading further north to play Wales, Scotland and England on a tour seen as crucial to building New Zealand’s plans for next year’s World Cup in France.

Former Maori All Black and Highlanders lock Joe Wheeler has extensive club experience in Japan and has no doubt that Jamie Joseph’s side see this test as a real chance to notch a breakthrough win against a New Zealand side that has had a roller coaster season.

ALL BLACKS The ABs coach has named the squad for the northern tour.

“This Japanese team, I know for a fact they’ve been preparing themselves all year for this one test match,” Wheeler told Sky Sport’s The Breakdown.

“They are priming themselves to have a real crack at the All Blacks, with the expectation they’re going to play their supposed ‘B’ team,” Wheeler said.

“They’re thinking, ‘This is our one chance to knock over the All Blacks and create a bit of history for the Japanese’.

“We know, after what they did in the 2019 World Cup, they’re not a walkover like they used to be.”

Playing that World Cup on home soil, Japan finished top of their pool, upsetting Ireland 19-12 and eliminating Scotland with a 28-21 victory.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Japan have proven they can take their exciting game to the rugby heavyweights.

At the previous World Cup in England in 2015, Japan beat the Springboks 34-32.

They have had a decent buildup to the clash with the All Blacks.

In July, they had a competitive two test series against France, losing the first match 42-23 but pushing the Six Nations champions close in the second encounter, leading 15-7 at halftime before eventually losing 20-15.

Playing as a Japan XV, they are in the midst of a three-match series against Australia A, losing 34-22 and 21-20 with the third match being played on Friday.

With Foster needing to give some of his fringe players time after having such a settled selection policy over the back half of the Rugby Championship, the Japan test will surely be one he targets for some experimentation.

The All Blacks have never lost to Japan, racking up four huge wins since 1995.

But Foster is not immune to unwanted history. He has been in charge of the All Blacks for their first loss to Argentina, and their first home series loss to Ireland.