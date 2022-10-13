Thousands of fans turn up to training as All Blacks feel love in Nelson

Chance to see All Blacks train at Trafalgar Park in Nelson exceeds expectations.

Almost a rugby team’s worth of students from David Havili’s old primary school were among the estimated 3000 fans who watched the All Blacks train in Nelson.

According to team officials it was the biggest turnout for an open All Black training, with coach Ian Foster saying he couldn’t believe it when he turned up to Trafalgar Park on Thursday morning.

“I warned the players not to show off if there was about 100 kids down here watching, and we turn up and the place is packed. We feel pretty privileged with the turnout.”

Among the fans were 14 students from Parklands School in Motueka who made the early morning trip to Nelson with their families to see the men in black (or rather their lilac training shirts) prepare for their northern hemisphere tour.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Young fans got the best vantage points to watch the All Blacks train.

They were rewarded with a special signing session from Havili – the school’s most famous old boy.

Parklands student Kobe Fry said when he found out about the All Blacks training he told his mum: “We’re going”. The Riwaka rugby player said he had followed Havili’s career closely, but his favourite All Black was Richie Mo’unga because “he’s just an amazing player”.

Midfield back Havili, who went to Parklands and Motueka High School before finishing his schooling at Nelson College, said he was stoked to have support from his old school, whose students had also sent him a video of a haka when he first won national honours.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF All Black David Havili, centre, signs autographs for students from Parklands School in Motueka where he attended as a boy.

Havili said he was proud to have come from a small town, and remained passionate about the area.

“Hopefully it sets an example that if they believe in what they want, there is a pathway and an opportunity to play at the highest level.”

On Wednesday, Havili took some of his team-mates to areas hit during the August rains, and said it brought home the scale of the damage for those who had only seen the floods and slips on television.

It had also shown the ability of the tight-knit Nelson community to rally around each other, he said. The All Blacks are promoting the mayoral fund to aid the recovery and Havili said they were happy to help put a smile on people’s faces with their visit.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Huia Rugby club players Liam Eggers, left, Ashton Brough, Cordt Horrell, Hugh Robinson, and Grace Robinson came in from Motueka to watch the All Blacks open training.

After their drills, the entire 35-man touring squad went to meet the crowd, signing autographs and taking selfies. Ardie Savea had one of the loudest followings: “Ardie, you should be captain,” yelled a schoolboy fan.

Winger Leicester Fainga’anuku, who made his All Blacks debut this year, said “you sort of have got to pinch yourself” to be on Trafalgar Park training with the national team in front of many familiar faces, including family and friends, only a few years after playing for Nelson College.

He said the fan turnout was “pretty spectacular”.

He was excited about his first overseas tour, and the chance to perform on the world stage. He said there might even be time after the tour to make a visit the East Midlands city he was named after by his father who played for the Tongan team that beat Italy in Leicester in 1999.