Former All Blacks wing George Bridge confirms move to French champions Montpellier

George Bridge, pictured playing for the All Blacks in a 2021 test against Fiji, is joining French Top 14 champions Montpellier.

Former All Blacks wing George Bridge has confirmed his signing for French rugby champions Montpellier.

The 27-year-old – who earned 19 caps between 2018 and 2021 – had earlier flagged his departure for Europe and Stuff reported on Thursday that Montpellier was his destination.

Montpellier officially announced his signing on Thursday (Friday NZ time).

Bridge last played for the All Blacks in last November’s 40-25 test defeat to France in Paris, but failed to make Ian Foster’s squads this season after losing his starting place at the Crusaders.

Bridge told the French club’s website that he was “delighted to sign with a club with the recent success and prestige of Montpellier’’.

“I look forward to bringing to the club the experience I was able to gain with the Crusaders and the All Blacks.’’

Montpellier’s director of rugby Philippe Saint-André welcomed Bridge’s arrival, saying he “will allow us to compensate for [France test star] Arthur Vincent’s injury’’.

1 NEWS George Bridge and Sevu Reece both shone in the 36-0 win against the Wallabies at Eden Park in 2019.

Bridge will join Montpellier after completing the NPC season with Canterbury, who face Bay of Plenty in the semifinals in Christchurch on Saturday.

Gisborne-born Bridge, who can play on either wing or at fullback, scored 12 tries for the All Blacks, including four against Tonga in 2019.

He is the second recent All Black to join Montpellier, whose owner Mohed Altrad is currently defending bribery allegations in a French court.

Loosehead prop Karl Tu'inukuafe is also now playing for the south of France side after making his 27th test appearance against Ireland in the June series.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images George Bridge scores a spectacular try for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes in 2022.

Bridge has been part of six Super Rugby title winning seasons with the Crusaders since his debut in 2017 and has scored 35 tries in 67 games.

He scored 10 tries across his last three seasons with the Crusaders.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said Bridge would be missed.

“George is a man and player who epitomises what it is to be a Crusader,” Robertson said.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s tough, and he’s a winner. Bridgey is such a good honest man and we can all call him a great mate.”

Caleb Ralph (52 tries), Sevu Reece (44) and Leon MacDonald (42) are the only Crusaders to have scored more tries than Bridge, who found himself falling behind new All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku this year.