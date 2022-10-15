Leon MacDonald's role as All Blacks XV coach is an audition for higher honours

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expected the end of year fixtures to serve up new challenges after his side strung together some consistency to finish the Rugby Championship.

ANALYSIS: The most important inclusion of the All Blacks XV touring outfit may turn out to be the coach, Leon MacDonald.

The side has been unambiguously positioned as a feeder side for the All Blacks, but if that applies to the players it also applies to the coaches.

MacDonald, 44, put his hand up for a job that Crusaders coach Scott Robertson knocked back, seemingly unbothered by coaching a side he hasn’t selected – with All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan’s fingerprints all over the Canterbury-heavy squad.

It’s the intelligent play. The decision brings him firmly inside the New Zealand Rugby tent, which is where you’d want to be if you have aspirations to be involved with the All Blacks after the next Rugby World Cup.

The former All Black fullback’s coaching credentials were already building. After succeeding with Tasman, MacDonald has turned the Blues into a credible Super Rugby force.

On the face of it, his Super Rugby Trans Tasman title in 2021 doesn’t stack up against Robertson’s dynasty in Christchurch, but his part in turning the Blues around – and filling the stands at Eden Park – won’t have been lost at NZ Rugby, which has previously fretted about the Super Rugby problem child in their biggest market.

MacDonald also has an ace up his sleeve in Joe Schmidt. Highly regarded by NZ Rugby, the former Ireland coach is reportedly as happy as a pig in mud in his current All Blacks role.

Shielded from the media exposure he loathes, Schmidt has been left to go about his work in peace and a desire to remain beyond 2023 would not be a surprise.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Leon MacDonald-Joe Schmidt coaching axis started at the Blues but could end up at the All Blacks.

MacDonald and Schmidt, of course, have a pre-existing relationship that worked well at the Blues, and if the All Blacks have learnt one thing this year, it’s the importance of having the right mix of coaches and personalities in the right positions.

Robertson remains a strong candidate for the All Blacks from 2024 and beyond. However, things might get interesting next year if there is tension between any desire to get the All Blacks job “early” and NZ Rugby’s practice of waiting until the Rugby World Cup is over before running its appointment process.

Potential suitors for Robertson – of which there will be many – may not want to wait for an answer until late 2023, and the Crusaders coach may prefer the certainty of a firm job offer than going through another interview with NZ Rugby.

Should the All Blacks be successful in France next year, Schmidt and Ryan will feted as saviours, able to dictate their own terms having arrived at the All Blacks following the historic low of the Ireland series.

If there is an opening, MacDonald would be the logical choice to join that ticket, particularly if he impresses with the All Blacks XV against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

That’s the significance of his appointment. NZ Rugby knows what Robertson can do with that great group of players at the Crusaders. But MacDonald has the chance to show what he can do with a diverse group from all five Super Rugby clubs.

Ultimately, it’s an audition under the conditions that most closely mirror the challenges of test rugby. It’s a big month for MacDonald.