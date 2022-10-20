Resurgent All Blacks a 'dangerous animal'

Reiko Ionae and the All Blacks proved too powerful for Wales a year ago in Cardiff.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has labelled the All Blacks a ”dangerous animal” on the back of their resurgent form.

Wales and New Zealand meet in Cardiff on November 6 (4.15am NZT) with the All Blacks righting their roller-coaster season with three big wins to claim the Rugby Championship.

Those victories against Argentina (53-3) and Australia twice (39-37 and 40-14) were enough to convince Kiwi Pivac that the All Blacks are well and truly back in business for a crucial northern tour less than a year out from the World Cup.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks coach Ian Foster names his squad for the tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

The All Blacks will arrive in Cardiff after playing Japan en route. They also face Scotland and England.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since a win in Cardiff in 1953. Pivac welcomes the challenge of trying to rectify that but also put things into perspective as he discussed the assignment.

He felt the vulnerability of the All Blacks after their shock home losses to Ireland had evaporated as his management reviewed New Zealand’s efforts in the Rugby Championship.

“We have looked at that All Blacks versus Australia game,” Pivac said.

“The pace of the game – it was a different game to what we are playing at the moment.

“We’ve got a hell of an adjustment period in two weeks just to play with the intensity and the speed they play at.”

Pivac believed the dramatic changes Ian Foster made to the All Blacks’ coaching staff by bringing in Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt was paying increasing dividends.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papali'i helped the All Blacks up their pace against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

“They put 40 points on Australia and 50 points on Argentina. I think since the changes they have made in their back-room staff, and they’ve settled on a squad, it looks a pretty exciting squad to me.

“Any team that can put 50 and 40 on those two sides are probably going to be a dangerous animal.”

New Zealand and Wales played in Cardiff a year ago with the All Blacks running away with a 54-16 victory. Pivac felt that result didn’t reflect his team, and they were desperate to atone.

“I wanted to play them in 2020, but Covid prevented that at a time where we were really keen.

“Last year, it was outside the (autumn test) window so that played a factor, and we had a lot missing with injuries.

Huw Evans / www.photosport.nz Ross Moriarty of Wales feels the force of the All Blacks’ defence.

“We love playing the All Blacks. It’s a fantastic game, there will be a sell-out crowd I have no doubt, and the atmosphere is going to be like it was pre-Covid with the bands and all the excitement.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I know the players are looking forward to it, and it is an opportunity to create history.

“We were hell-bent on doing that in South Africa, and we would love to create some history in that (New Zealand) match.”