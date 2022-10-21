Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua slams NZ Rugby's selection of Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua in All Blacks XV

Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua has revealed that he twice tried to persuade Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua to play for his side this year and believes his selection by New Zealand Rugby in the All Blacks XV squad “diminishes the purpose” of the Moana Pasifika franchise.

Aumua, 28, had a standout season for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific but was conspicuous by his absence from the Manu Samoa and Fiji squads (he is eligible for both nations) for the Pacific Nations Cup in July.

He was subsequently selected by the All Blacks’ feeder side for two games against Ireland A and the Barbarians in November, leaving a sour taste in the mouth for Mapusua.

“Absolutely it’s frustrating,” Mapusua told Stuff on Friday.

“Especially as he was selected and played for Moana Pasifika. The establishment of this team was to benefit Samoa, Tonga and Fiji.

“We looked at Moana Pasifika as our team. It is frustrating seeing guys like Levi being picked up by the All Blacks. Obviously it sends a message to all the other midfielders in the five [New Zealand] franchises. Frustrating is a nice way to put it.”

NZ Rugby granted the licence for Moana Pasifika to participate in Super Rugby Pacific, and it is understood that the All Blacks can select up to three players from the franchise.

As such, NZ Rugby are operating within the terms of the licence by targeting Aumua for possible All Blacks honours, and Moana Pasifika themselves welcomed Aumua’s selection, noting that they had supplied a number of other players to Samoa and Tonga test squads.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Levi Aumua lays down a challenge to the Brumbies before the Super Rugby Pacific match at Mt Smart Stadium in May.

However, when asked if the All Blacks having access to their best players undercut the very purpose of Moana Pasifika, Mapusua said: “Personally, I think so.

“We waited a long time for a team like Moana Pasifika to established. I’d like to think it’s our team but this is a not so gentle reminder that yes we can have our team but the best players will still get picked up by, in this case, New Zealand.

“What Moana Pasifika are saying is not untrue but at the same time all it takes is one. If we are looking at things in principle, it should be 100% [eligibility for the Pacific Islands teams].”

Aumua is eligible for Manu Samoa, Fiji, the All Blacks and Australia and impressed this year with his ability to bend the line after being on Mapusua’s radar for years.

However, his career had been trading water before Moana Pasifika selected him. Mapusua said he spoke to the Tasman midfielder before the Pacific Nations Cup and again before Manu Samoa’s end-of-season tour, but Aumua was unwilling to commit.

The All Blacks XV side is not a ‘capture’ team, meaning that Aumua will still will eligible for Manu Samoa next year, but Mapusua feared that Aumua could fall into the Pita Gus Sowakula category if injuries strike in the All Blacks squad and he is called in as cover.

If that happens, Aumua could be given some All Blacks game time in November and then fall down the pecking order next year, meaning he misses out on a Rugby World Cup.

“100 per cent,” Mapusua said. “While everyone is saying it’s not a capped team it clearly shows where the intention is and where players are being viewed.

“There’s a chance that could go on and be a key player for the All Blacks and go to the World Cup. There’s also a very real chance that he might not.”

Mapusua said Manu Samoa’s door would remain open for Aumua and players such as former All Blacks winger Julian Savea and one-test All Black Josh Ioane.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua says he is ‘frustrated’ by New Zealand Rugby’s decision to pick one of Moana Pasifika’s best players.

However, with just six tests for Manu Samoa this year and five more in 2023 before the Rugby World Cup, time was running out for players to make their intentions known.

“If they are available to play for Samoa, then they're definitely in consideration,” Mapusua said.

“But I'm trying to go to a World Cup. We don't have the time with all the games to try out different combinations. We’re just trying to get to the same starting line as a Tier 1 team, for lack of a better word.

“We need to be building now. It comes back to the player. If you want to be available for selection, then we'll go from there. But whilst you're unavailable, then my focus goes elsewhere.”

Manu Samoa play Italy, Georgia and Romania in November.