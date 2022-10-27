By the numbers: The impending milestones for the All Blacks on northern tour

A range of injuries and family bereavements have led the squad members to join their team-mates later.

The All Blacks are about to round out their rollercoaster of a season with an important northern tour.

Tests against Japan in Tokyo, Wales in Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh and England in London over the next month will form a big part of the preparation for New Zealand’s tilt at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Coach Ian Foster has seen his side fall off a cliff and scale mountains already this year, and he’ll be hoping for a far more consistent finish to the campaign.

Here’s a look at some key numbers ahead of the tour.

5

It’s been five years since the All Blacks last went unbeaten on an end-of-year tour.

Last season they lost to both Ireland and France, while in 2020 (Covid) and 2019 (World Cup) they didn’t have tours north, and in 2018 they also lost to the Irish.

Back in 2017 it was a three-test tour (also including wins against the Barbarians and a French XV) comprising victories over France (38-18), Scotland (22-17) and Wales (33-18).

0

Scotland are the All Blacks’ longest-suffering opponents, having never tasted victory against them.

They are one of 12 nations to have played, and not beaten, New Zealand, though even Italy’s 0-15 record is less than half the Scots’ 31-game pain, dating all the way back to 1905.

There have been two draws – 0-0 at Murrayfield in 1964 and 25-25 at Murrayfield in 1983 – while the All Blacks have only prevailed by five points (2017) and eight points (2014) on their last two visits.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Scotland feel the pain after their narrow defeat to the All Blacks at Murrayfield in 2017.

31

The test against Scotland in Murrayfield is on a Sunday, local time, which is quite the rarity for the All Blacks.

Of the 621 tests matches the men in black have played, 556 (90%) have been played on Saturdays, with this to be just the 31st staged on a Sunday.

This year they have already also had a rare Thursday outing, in the Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne.

4

Dane Coles will become the fourth-oldest All Black if he takes the park in any of the tests on tour.

The 84-test hooker is currently fifth on the list, aged 35 years, 279 days in his last outing – the Bledisloe in Melbourne on September 15.

Frank Bunce is currently fourth, at 35 years, 305 days, behind Keven Mealamu (36 years, 225 days), Brad Thorn (36 years, 262 days) and Ned Hughes (40 years, 123 days).

100

Brodie Retallick is set to bring up a ton of tests on this tour, becoming the 12th All Blacks centurion.

The 31-year-old lock, who debuted in 2012, currently sits on 98, and if not New Zealand, then the likes of a Principality Stadium – where Beauden Barrett notched his 100th last year – Murrayfield or Twickenham is a pretty decent spot at which to celebrate the milestone.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Brodie Retallick is set to play his 100th test on the All Blacks’ northern tour.

113

On what he has confirmed will be his final end-of-year tour, halfback Aaron Smith is poised to become the All Blacks’ most-capped back in history.

The 33-year-old has played 111 tests and needs just one more to equal, and two to surpass, the great Dan Carter on 112.

Beauden Barrett is the next most-capped back, on 109.

1201

With Leicester Fainga’anuku having headed home for family reasons, it has opened the door for the possibility of a debutant on tour, with Mark Telea travelling to Japan to take his place.

Blues winger Telea, who was also called in as cover ahead of the season-opening test against Ireland, will become All Black number 1201 if he gets on the park, Fainga’anuku having been 1200.

He would also be the fourth All Black from Massey High School, following Kurt Sherlock (1985), Troy Flavell (2000-2007) and Ron Cribb (2000-2001).