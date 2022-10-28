Five All Blacks under the most scrutiny in Japan test

The All Blacks kick off their end-of-season our against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday, in front of a 65,000-strong crowd at the sold-out Japan National Stadium.

Coach Ian Foster has handed opportunities to a number of players who haven’t seen much game time this year – and won’t see much more on tour unless they play the house down in Tokyo.

Here are five players who need to deliver against the Brave Blossoms.

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

The Blues midfielder has been given a crack in the No 12 jersey, although Foster has also selected David Havili on the bench as the insurance policy if things don’t go to plan. Tuivasa-Sheck has to front up on defence and carry the ball well from the All Blacks’ set-piece moves as a minimum, while signs that he is developing a kicking and distribution game will also be welcome. Tuivasa-Sheck’s talent is obvious – the question is where it is best used. Given the composition of the All Blacks’ bench, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finish the test on the wing.

2 Dane Coles

The Hurricanes hooker gets a rare start to show he can still be a force at test level. Coles, 35, remains as competitive as ever but while the mind – and mouth – is still willing the body has been showing signs of wear and tear for the past few years. Asafo Aumua’s strong recent form and the arrival of Samisoni Taukei’aho as a bona fide test player means that Coles is under heightened pressure to play well against Japan.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck warms up before the test against Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington in July.

3 Hoskins Sotutu

Japan have selected a good back row, so the heat goes on Sotutu to turn up physically on both sides of the ball. The Blues No 8 has all the skills but hasn’t yet suggested he can consistently transfer his Super Rugby form to the All Blacks. Meanwhile, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and/or Luke Jacobson will likely be given an opportunity for the All Blacks XV side against a quality Ireland A side in Dublin next weekend, so Sotutu already knows the selectors are looking at other options.

4 Braydon Ennor

Anton Lienert-Brown’s presence on the bench is a not-so-subtle reminder of the competition for places in the No 13 jersey, with Rieko Ioane already an established option and Jack Goodhue set to return from injury for the Crusaders next year. Ennor just needs to play. He needs to be at a Super Rugby club where he’s the first-choice No 13 and can put in a full campaign, week in, week out. He’s got some fantastic attributes but consistency has been a challenge and he could be starved of opportunities for the rest on this tour.

5 Nepo Laulala

Overtaken by Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell, both of whom have been offering more with ball in hand, Laulala might actually be best served by going back to his core strength – scrummaging. A demolition job on the Japan scrum would send a big message to the selectors with tests against Wales, Scotland and England coming after the Tokyo test. His defence will also be scrutinised if Japan, as expected – try to identify lazy defenders in and around the ruck.