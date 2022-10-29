All Blacks player ratings: Bench spares blushes in nail-biter against Japan

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks have escaped with a narrow win over a gutsy Japan side in Tokyo on Saturday night.

In a rusty opening to their northern tour, New Zealand prevailed 38-31 in a heart-stopping finish.

Here’s Stuff’s player ratings from the match at Japan National Stadium.

Stephen Perofeta: First shot at proper minutes didn’t do a heap for his credentials. Limited involvement, and a couple of fumbles, including an unfortunate one off the laces which led to Japan’s first try. 4

Sevu Reece: Mixed bag. Great runaway try either side of a long kick out on the full and being caught out on the outside for the hosts’ second score. 6

Braydon Ennor: The dark, finally injury-free, horse in Ian Foster’s midfield conundrum. Slick, if somewhat limited, involvement. Held up after racing onto a chip kick, then got one soon after, albeit off a forward-looking pass. Replaced in 62nd minute. 6.5

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: Welcomed to a first test start by being run over by Tatafu, but hung tough defensively, and ran hard without a heap of room offered, distributed well, including lovely inside ball for Reece try. Off in 69th minute. 7

Caleb Clarke: Some nice high-ball work, and showcased all his power with brilliant try early in the second stanza. Racked up a game-high 102 metres, and packed on side of the scrum later, too, for short-handed forwards. 7

Richie Mo’unga: Got front-foot scrum ball all day, but just didn’t really do anything with it. Guilty early of playing deep and kicking aimlessly. Did save the day in the backfield on a couple of occasions. Kicked 6/6 off the tee. 5.5

Finlay Christie: Quite the messy platform from which to work, and didn’t ever really look likely in combating it. Charged down kick then led to Japan’s third try. Replaced in 62nd minute. 4

Hoskins Sotutu: Early try went begging when he lost the ball close to the line, but made good an hour later in spinning over. Plenty of involvement without really being able to make inroads. Made way in 66th minute. 5.5

Sam Cane: First outing since concussion six weeks ago, didn’t take much ball in hand, but unloaded well, and upped his cleanout work which was crucial around the brutal breakdown and made a team-high 12 tackles. 6

Shannon Frizell: Back after not featuring in the Bledisloes and proved a stoic, if not standout, presence, tidying up capably on defence, too. Made way in 63rd minute. 5.5

Tupou Vaa’i: Golden chance for more game time but didn’t really grasp it, botching a couple of early lineout takes and later guilty of a poor offload option. Carried hard and went the distance. 5

Brodie Retallick: Galloped in for first try after also claiming the lineout before the set move, nabbed a big breakdown turnover, then red-carded in 66th minute for clumsy head contact in cleanout on Himeno and now faces a long wait for his 100th test. 4

Nepo Laualala: First start since third Irish test and got back into plenty of scrum work, turning the screws on his opposite. Off in 55th minute as part of full front-row change. 6

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Samisoni Taukei'aho celebrates with Sevu Reece after the latter’s try in the All Blacks’ win over Japan in Tokyo.

Samisoni Taukei’aho: Late promotion to start after injury to Dane Coles in the warm-up, and quickly made his presence felt, setting up opening try with barging run on lovely set play. 8

George Bower: Scrummed well, but work around the park was messy – notably a couple of missed tackles, including on Dearns in the lead-up to Japan’s first try, along with one particularly bad pass. 4

RESERVES

Codie Taylor: Eleventh-hour call-up but injected himself well in his 25 minutes, including a good little set-play run down the touch. 6

Ofa Tuungafasi: Again playing as loosehead cover, and put on a powerful first scrum on entry. 7

Tyrel Lomax: Part of a strong bench impact, and got around well in the crunch stages. 7

Patrick Tuipulotu: First test since Ireland in Dunedin and stepped up admirably in 17-minute stint in Retallick’s absence, with plenty of work. 7.5

Dalton Papali’i: Maybe it was the blonde-dyed hair, but he was a hyped man, making nine tackles in his 14-minute cameo and coming up trumps with the game-winning turnover penalty win. 8

Aaron Smith: Injected with 18 minutes left and calm head helped guide the team to victory. N/R

David Havili: Made some strong charges in his 11 minutes, plucked an intercept and muscled up. 6

Anton Lienert-Brown: On in 62nd minute for first test since shoulder surgery and made some big defensive plays, including try-saving tackle on Matsushima. 7