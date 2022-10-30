By the numbers: The 87-test streak that ended in All Blacks' narrow win over Japan

The All Blacks have already been on the wrong side of history a couple of times in 2022, and their test against Japan on Saturday night had them dangerously close to more.

After first-ever home defeats to Ireland and Argentina, Ian Foster’s side then had to cling on against the Brave Blossoms to survive what would have been a most amazing upset in Tokyo.

From 21-3 up in the first half, New Zealand were then made to fight hard for what was an eventual 38-31 win, but an unconvincing opening to their northern tour.

Here’s a by the numbers breakdown from the test at the National Stadium.

Dan Peled/Photosport The clash against Japan broke and 87-test run of All Blacks tests featuring a Barrett brother.

87

Feel like there was something missing in the All Blacks side on Saturday night?

You could pick any number of things from the clunky performance, but if you answered with ‘a Barrett’, then you’d certainly be onto something.

With brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie linking up with the team late following their grandmother’s funeral, their sitting out the game in Tokyo broke a run of 87 All Blacks tests where at least one of them had taken the field.

The last time ‘Barrett’ was absent from the national side’s team sheet was all the way back on October 2, 2015, in the All Blacks’ 43-10 World Cup pool play win over Georgia in Cardiff.

7

The All Blacks’ seven-point margin of victory was easily their tightest-ever encounter with Japan.

Previously they had triumphed by 74, 102, 128, 76, 48 and 38.

31

Japan’s 31 points scored equalled their best against the All Blacks (having lost 69-31 in Tokyo in 2018).

Only five other teams – France, South Africa, Australia, Ireland and England – have twice managed to score at least 31 in a test against the men in black.

38

The All Blacks’ 38 points was the first time they had failed to register a half century against the Japanese. There have also been two triple-figure efforts.

In the other six tests between the nations, the men in black had run in at least eight tries. This time they were kept to five, as the Brave Blossoms muscled up in making 200 tackles (at an 86% success rate) to the visitors’ 98 (78%).

4

There were no fewer than four Kiwis among the five-strong Japan coaching staff helping to mastermind the gallant performance against their countrymen.

Led by head coach Jamie Joseph, who took over the side in 2016, there was also Tony Brown, Scott Hansen and John Mitchell as assistants, the latter proving an immediate hit as defence coach since joining earlier this year.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Brodie Retallick leaves the field after being red-carded for a dangerous cleanout.

8

Brodie Retallick’s red card for a dangerous cleanout saw him become the eighth All Black to be sent off in a test match.

World Rugby’s clamp-down on head contact has seen six of those send-offs come in the last six seasons, with Retallick now joining Cyril Brownlie (1925), Colin Meads (1967), Sonny Bill Williams (2017), Scott Barrett (2019), Ofa Tuungafasi (2020), Jordie Barrett (2021) and Angus Ta’avao (2022) on a rapidly-growing list.

In what was Retallick’s 99th test, he now faces a long wait to bring up his 100th, with a suspension sure to be looming.

112

Aaron Smith’s introduction off the bench on Saturday night saw him become the equal-most-capped back in All Blacks test history, with 112.

It was just a ninth reserves appearance for the veteran halfback, who now goes level with the great Dan Carter, who was in the stands at the stadium watching on.