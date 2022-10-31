Take Five: The big talking points from the All Blacks-Japan test

The All Blacks laboured to a 38-31 win against Japan on Saturday, surviving a Japanese comeback after leading 21-3 at one stage.

It reflected their inconsistent season to date, and will give their coaches plenty to think about before the test against Wales this weekend.

Here are Stuff’s five big talking points.

Richie Mo’unga is keeping the door open for Beauden Barrett at No 10

Since the high point of beating the Springboks at Ellis Park, Mo’unga’s form hasn’t kicked on. He was tactically poor in the loss to Argentina, lacked control at times during the Bledisloe series, and was underwhelming against Japan. If the All Blacks selectors still have reservations about him, they will show it this week by selecting Beauden Barrett against Wales. There is an undeniable argument in favour of selection consistency, but it’s hard to imagine that the All Blacks’ tactical blueprint on Saturday was to repeatedly put up aimless kicks. Mo’unga’s performance was reminiscent of his sub-par tests against Ireland and France last year.

Can New Zealand bring Japan lock Warner Dearns home?

Dearns, just 20 years old, is quite an athlete. He made a mess of the All Blacks’ lineout on more than one occasion in Tokyo, and shows plenty of pace to score his try after charging down and catching Finlay Christie’s kick in one movement. He’ll be unhappy about missing the tackle on Samisoni Taukei’aho for Brodie Retallick’s try, but the big Kiwi has a massive future ahead of him in test rugby. But, for whom? He could feasibly switch back to New Zealand and play in two Rugby World Cups for the All Blacks (2027 and 2031), after playing for Japan in the 2023 edition. World Rugby’s eligibility rules allow that now, although Dearns would have to sit out three years of test rugby post 2023. He told reporters in May that he “would listen” to any New Zealand Rugby offer. Can they make one that would interest him?

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga is tackled by Takuya Yamasawa of Japan in Tokyo.

The defensive issues out wide

Defence coach Scott McLeod hit the nail on the head last week when he was the All Blacks haven’t been quick learners so far this year. That was certainly the case on Saturday when Japan repeatedly exposed them on the edges in Tokyo – four times in the first half alone. The All Blacks looked surprised by Japan’s willingness to give the ball so much air. Tony Brown’s attack at the Highlanders was based heavily around passes off the No 9, but Japan went far wider of the ruck on Saturday to great effect. Their use of crossfield kicks also indicated that they believed the space against the All Blacks was beyond the last defender. Wales – with the lightning quick Louis Rees-Zammit on one flank – might do something similar.

It’s Dalton Papali’i’s time

The excuses were flying after the All Blacks’ flat performance, with a lack of rugby blamed. But in three weeks time end-of-year fatigue will be put forward as a reason if performances don’t improve. But sometimes you have to call it as it is: some All Blacks didn’t look as hungry as you might expect. Dalton Papali’i was one exception, as was a trimmed-down Samisoni Taukei’aho. Sam Cane’s injury should open the door for Papali’i to own the No 7 jersey for tests against Wales, Scotland and England. The breakdown will be the key battleground in Cardiff, Edinburgh and south-west London.

Japan provide a wakeup call

The quality of Japan’s performance speaks volumes about the increased quality of their domestic competition. In the contact areas, Japan were very competitive against the All Blacks and while some of that is down to Jamie Joseph’s hard-nosed approach, a lot of it is down to the fact Japan’s test players spend their club campaigns trying to shift the likes of Malcolm Marx off the ball. The influence of foreign players – and coaches – has had a huge effect, allowing players such as Kazuki Himeno to become world class without leaving Japan.