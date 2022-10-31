All Black captain Sam Cane's grit as he played on with double cheekbone fracture

All Blacks captain Sam Cane is out of the northern tour after getting injured against Japan.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane played on with a double fractured cheekbone, determined to see out at test against Japan he admitted “was in the balance”.

A gritty Cane hung on for a frantic final 10 minutes of the Tokyo test after a clash of heads with a Japanese opponent, helping the All Blacks claim a wobbly 38-31 win.

But Cane’s northern tour is over, as is veteran hooker Dane Coles’ with a calf injury as New Zealand face a testing time in Britain playing Wales, Scotland and England on consecutive weekends.

They are also likely to be without star lock Brodie Retallick as he faces the judiciary after being sent off for a dangerous cleanout to the back of the head of Japan flanker Kazuki Himeno.

Cane detailed the circumstances of his injury and the emotions that followed.

He said the injury happened following a lineout win in about the 70th minute.

"Caleb Clarke carried. I went in to clean from the outside, and David Havili came from the inside. I was the cleaner, the Japanese player moved late, and we hit heads,” he explained to allblacks.com.

"I got up slowly, and without having done my cheekbone before, I knew I had probably done my cheekbone. I could feel it when I put my hand on my head. And I could feel the blood in my mouth.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Sam Cane chats with Japan’s Michael Leitch after the tight test in Tokyo.

"It was sort of sore but numb at the same time. Because it wasn't too sore, and there were only 10 minutes to go, I wasn't too concerned, but I knew it wasn't too good.

"The game was in the balance at that point, and it didn't restrict my ability to play and perform, so I was happy to carry on."

A CT scan at a hospital revealed two breaks - one below his left eye and one to the left of his left eye.

He will see a specialist in New Zealand to see if the injury require surgery and the possible insertion of a plate.

No stranger to injuries it was about getting on with his rehab.

Cane said he was disappointed to be ruled out of the tour and helping his team’s quest to finish a testing year on a high against the Six Nations teams.

"Knowing the work that goes into getting on the field, you want to be out there with your teammates doing what you can to perform well, and play well, in the black jersey,” he said.

Cane said he was relieved to get the victory in Tokyo against a good Japanese team, though he admitted it wasn’t “a vintage performance” from an All Blacks team where coach Ian Foster had given several of his back-up players important test experience.

He felt they had shown good composure when they were down to 14 men to see off the Japanese comeback.

"Although it wasn't a vintage performance, there were some areas we were proud of, but there were other areas we weren't so sharp at,” he told allblacks.com.

"It just goes to show how far Japan have come, and it was a good experience for a lot of guys who have been helping the starters prepare for a long period this year. They got their opportunity and [to experience] the pressure of test match rugby."