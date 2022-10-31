All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick to face World Rugby disciplinary hearing after red card

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick leaves the field after he was sent off against Japan in his 99th test.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will know on Tuesday if his northern tour is over after his red card against Japan.

The 31-year-old was sent off in his 99th test for a dangerous clean-out on Japan’s star loose forward Kazuki Himeno in the 65th minute of the All Blacks’ shaky 38-31 win in Tokyo last Saturday.

World Rugby has confirmed that Retallick will appear before an independent judicial committee on Tuesday. He has been charged with an offence contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck or maul).

The independent disciplinary committee that will hear the matter is chaired by Wang Shao-Ing (Singapore), joined by former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland) and former international player Leon Lloyd (England).

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has defended Retallick, telling Sky Sport after the match that “we are going to have a good look at it. I certainly didn't see any intention, apart from trying to move a body. That's a process we will have to go through.”

Similar red cards, have, however incurred multiple week suspensions, raising questions about whether Retallick will be ruled out of the All Blacks’ upcoming tests against Wales, Scotland and England.