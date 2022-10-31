Roger Tuivasa-Sheck among players released by the All Blacks to Leon MacDonald's NZ XV

Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been released by the All Blacks just days after his first test start.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has sent Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor – the starting midfielders in the scratchy 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo – to play for Leon MacDonald’s All Blacks XV.

The Japan test was Tuivasa-Sheck’s third appearance for the All Blacks since his much-hyped move from the Warriors.

The 29-year-old made his debut off the bench against Ireland in Wellington in July and was also a substitute in the 40-14 victory over Australia at Eden Park in September.

In Tokyo, Tuivasa-Sheck started at second five-eighths – a position once filled by another high-profile league convert, Sonny Bill Williams.

He earned a 7 out of 10 in Stuff’s post-match player ratings, with writer Aaron Goile noting he was “welcomed to a first test start by being run over by [Tevita] Tatafu, but hung tough defensively, and ran hard without a heap of room offered, distributed well, includinga lovely inside ball for a Sevu Reece try. Off in 69th minute.”

The All Blacks XV play Ireland A in Dublin on Thursday (Friday NZ time) and then face a Barbarians side, coached by Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, at Tottenham Stadium on November 12.

Tuivasa-Sheck and Ennor’s releases are a sign the All Blacks will look to Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown to contest the midfield roles against Wales in Cardiff this weekend.