By the numbers: All Blacks extend Wales' winless streak to a 70th year

The All Blacks produced some scintillating tries against Wales

The All Blacks have got their northern tour right back on track, with their thrashing of Wales on Sunday (NZ time).

Following last weekend’s rather unconvincing win over Japan in Tokyo, the men in black got out of the blocks well in Cardiff, then exploded in the second half to run out 55-23 victors.

It was yet more pain for the Welsh, whose lengthy wait for another win over New Zealand continues.

Here’s a by the numbers breakdown following the game at Principality Stadium.

33

It’s now a whopping 33 defeats in a row for Wales against the All Blacks.

After winning three of the first four meetings between the nations, the Welsh haven’t been able to taste success since 1963.

It’s New Zealand’s longest winning run against any opponent. Their next-biggest achieved was the 27 against Argentina, until they suffered that historic loss to the Pumas in 2020.

While Wales’ drought stretches into a 70th year, the other six nations to have beaten the All Blacks have all tasted victory in either 2022, 2021, 2020 or 2019.

David Rogers/Getty Images The All Blacks again proved far too good for Wales, with a record score in Cardiff.

33 (again)

This was a 10th game in a row where the All Blacks had scored at least 33 points against Wales.

Dating back to 2010 and the 37-25 win in Cardiff, the men in black have consistently had no trouble in breaking the red wall.

Just once in those last 10 meetings have New Zealand crossed for fewer than five tries.

55

The All Blacks’ 55 points scored in their latest win is their equal-most in a clash against Wales.

It matches their efforts in Hamilton in 2003 when they won 55-3, in what remains their biggest-ever win over the Welsh.

Beauden Barrett’s final-play conversion also ensured the men in black pipped last year’s effort of 54 for their most against Wales on their home turf.

100

Wayne Barnes brought up his century in Sunday’s match, becoming just the second person to referee 100 test matches.

He joins Nigel Owens, who retired in 2020, in the hundred club, and is set to surpass him next weekend when he takes charge of France against South Africa in Marseille.

More than a fifth of Barnes’ tests have involved the All Blacks, who have a 13-8 record under him.

113

After equalling Dan Carter last weekend, Aaron Smith now has the outright record as most-capped All Blacks back, with 113.

And the 33-year-old halfback celebrated in style, bagging two tries in the space of half a dozen minutes early in the second half, winding back the clock with his exceptional first one.

That broke a run of 18 tests without a try for him, and he now moves to 23 in his career, one shy of the most by a halfback, with Justin Marshall having 24 (from 81 tests).

David Rogers/Getty Images Aaron Smith breaks clear to score a drought-breaking try for him, in his record-setting test.

16

Sam Whitelock has now racked up 16 tests as All Blacks captain, not bad for a guy who’s not the usual skipper.

With Sam Cane back home with his fractured cheekbone, 141-test veteran Whitelock, on return from his own ear issue, has again stepped in to lead the side.

The 34-year-old lock now goes into 11th, past Gary Whetton (15), for most tests as New Zealand skipper, with Andy Dalton (17) and Sir Brian Lochore (18) now in his sights, with Cane (19) to go into next year just in front of his team-mate.