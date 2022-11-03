'Their aura is flickering' - more doubts envelop All Blacks

The inconsistency around the current All Blacks team continues to grab attention with the latest claim “their aura is flickering” as they get set for a demanding three tests in Britain.

Former Wales wing Mark Jones knows plenty about the New Zealand game, having been defence coach with the champion Crusaders in 2020, and has cast his views on Ian Foster’s team ahead of the test against Wales in Cardiff this weekend (4.15am Sunday NZT).

He sees hope that Wales could end their long test drought against New Zealand dating back to 1953.

SKY SPORT The All Blacks avoid a shock defeat to Japan in Tokyo after a Brodie Retallick red card.

“Yes, this is really a great opportunity for Wales to record that elusive win against the All Blacks,” Jones, who played 47 tests for Wales, told Planet Rugby.

“New Zealand’s recent form over the last 12-18 months has given a lot of teams that sense that perhaps their aura is flickering a little bit.

“Teams are not necessarily beaten before they take the field as perhaps we’ve seen in recent years.

“Argentina and Australia have both shown the Kiwis are vulnerable, and I think Japan have shown last weekend that they’re capable of causing New Zealand problems with the right type of game.

“They’re a fantastic team, but the fact is they haven’t been the 93-94% win-rate team over the last few years.”

His comments follow those of Jamie Joseph, the former All Black loose forward now in charge of Japan, who suggested the New Zealand team were losing their fear factor, and labelled England “a better side”.

But Jones added caution to the hopefuls in rugby-mad Wales, saying New Zealand were till top-flight, and he believed the All Blacks were adjusting the way they developed in World Cup cycles.

“They still win way more than the average international team and I think they’ve learned a lot over the last few years around not peaking between World Cups,” Jones, who also helped coached Canterbury, told Planet Rugby.

“They are a lot more comfortable with their periodisation now around getting the team to where it needs to be.

“But I also think they’ve been searching a bit for that front five formula and the right midfield formula, which hasn’t been as settled as it has been in previous campaigns.”

Sky Sport All Blacks crush Wales with man of the match Beauden Barrett starring with two tries in 54-16 win.

He anticipated the front row battle would be “crucial” and described new All Blacks props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot as “great finds for the Kiwis”.

Jones felt the test would be a cracker and Wales needed to feed of their home crowd.

“Hopefully with the roof closed and with the Cardiff atmosphere, Wales will find their feet. It’ll all be about the opening exchanges and also controlling that key period from 40 to 50 minutes, where often New Zealand can change the course of a test match.

“I’m hopeful of course, but will Wales have enough? I am not sure, but I expect it to be a crackerjack of a test match to light up bonfire night.”