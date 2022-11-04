NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson says Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan 'jumped the gun again' on Anzac XV clash

The All Blacks team to face Wales at Principality Stadium, Wales on Sunday morning.

New Zealand Rugby has revealed that it is lining up a blockbuster series against France in 2025 that will take precedence over the Anzac XV proposal, a concept he said came up for “about 30 seconds” at the end of a long meeting with Rugby Australia.

The idea of an Anzac XV taking on the British and Irish Lions in 2025 was pitched by Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan earlier this week, who saw it as a potential money-spinner during the Lions tour of Australia.

The message from NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson on Friday, however, was that it was a long way from being a reality.

“It's early days, isn't it?” Robinson told reporters in Auckland. “Our mate Hamish has jumped the gun a little bit again.

“But we don't disagree with the idea and the opportunity. I guess in principle we see a lot of merit in it but there's a lot of work to do.

“We’ve got an amazing opportunity to host the French here in 2025 in what will be a massive series. And then there's a whole range of things...schedule, player workload, commercials to be considered as well.”

A three-test All Blacks home series against France would rival this year’s three tests against Ireland in terms of interest – if France can be persuaded to send a full squad featuring the likes of Antoine Dupont.

The All Blacks would therefore be unlikely to release their top players for the composite Anzac XV side against the Lions, meaning the game could quickly become not much more than a glorified exhibition.

Phil Walter/Getty Images NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson at Black Ferns training session in Auckland on Friday.

Robinson acknowledged the game conjured up some “romanticism” but little concrete work had been done on the idea.

“You’ve got to love Hamish’s passion for the game and seeing opportunity,” he said. “He's working really hard to make sure that the presence of the game in Australia is really strong and he’s looking for opportunities to capture the public's imagination.

“We're probably a little bit cart before the horse, but we'll get to it. There's a lot of other things on our plate at the moment.”

One of those things is concluding a deal for Super Rugby Pacific, and Robinson sounded upbeat about the likelihood of finalising that imminently.

“We had a great meeting with the Australians, our counterparts were over on Wednesday in New Zealand,” he said.

“So we had a really fruitful afternoon with them. We're getting closer. I'd like to think we're in a position to with more certainty and finality maybe in the next couple of weeks.

“Revenue share is obviously part of the equation, but we just want to get clarity given we are looking for a term of up to approximately 2030.

“We just want to make sure that everything is right...a lot of things have been resolved. It's just being really clear on the final detail before we can hopefully sign that off.”

Apart from the commercial split, the tournament format in the future was an area of debate, Robinson said.

“We're fairly confident we’re going to get there, we just need a bit more time,” Robinson said. “It's been a funny couple of years. So you never say never in this game.

“But at the same time we had really productive meetings in Sydney two and a half weeks ago, and we had a really productive meeting on Wednesday. So. I'm pretty hopeful we can get there pretty soon.”

Expanding Super Rugby Aupiki to join up with Australia and Fiji was also on the cards, Robinson said, although there was no timeframe on when that could happen.