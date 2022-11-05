All Blacks XV thump Ireland A 47-17 as Shaun Stevenson and Damian McKenzie shine in Dublin

All Blacks XV get their two-game tour off to a perfect start against Ireland A in Dublin.

RDS Arena, Dublin: All Blacks XV 47 (Shaun Stevenson (2) 11min, 25min, Brodie McAlister 20min, Ruben Love 41min, Braydon Ennor 53min, AJ Lam 60min, Damian McKenzie 72min tries; McKenzie 6 con) Ireland 17 (Ciaran Frawley, Marty Moore try 36min, 57min, Max Deegan tries 77min; Frawley con, Jack Crowley con). HT: 19-7

Yellow card: Luke Jacobson 30min

Shaun Stevenson made a mockery of his initial omission from the All Blacks XV squad by cutting Ireland A to shreds in a fine individual performance in Dublin on Friday evening (Saturday morning, NZ time).

The Chiefs and North Harbour fullback/winger scored two tries and set up another as the All Blacks XV secured an impressive seven-try win in their inaugural outing.

The All Blacks XV’s defence was outstanding and they dominated the breakdown, but it was Stevenson’s magic that made the lasting impression.

Ben Brady.Photosport All Blacks XV winger Shaun Stevenson scores his first try against Ireland A at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Playing in the No 14 jersey, he finished well twice in the first half and then sparked a superb try to Ruben Love from deep with his brilliant footwork and pace at the start of the second half.

The performance should send a message to All Blacks coach Ian Foster that he has another genuine option at No 14 or No 15 in the full All Blacks squad.

No 10 Damian McKenzie also made a major point to the All Blacks selectors with a 17-point haul. He mixed up his options well, exploiting the space behind the Irish defence with his kicking game.

His crossfield kick targeted the diminutive Irish halfback and captain Craig Casey for Stevenson’s first try, while he also unleashed rampaging Crusaders workhorse Dominic Gardiner in the second half to set up Braydon Ennor’s try.

The All Blacks XV turned down kickable shots at goal in the first half to show their attacking intent, and they were by far the most aggressive side on defence.

With halfback TJ Perenara repeatedly shooting out of the line, they put real pressure on the Irish in every facet of play.

The All Blacks XV had a rocky spell in the 10 minutes before halftime after No 7 Luke Jacobson was sent to the sin bin for an illegal cleanout.

It was an unnecessary piece of ill discipline from the Chiefs flanker who was otherwise excellent.

It also cost the All Blacks XV, as Love looked to have scored in the subsequent phases. But, instead of extending their lead to 24-0, Jacobson’s yellow card allowed the Irish to fight back and reduce the deficit to 19-7.

However, Love’s try at the start of the second spell took the wind out of Ireland’s sails as the All Blacks XV handed the Irish something of a lesson in front of their own fans.

Big moment

Stevenson’s counterattack at the start of the second 40 minutes to set up Love’s try was the moment that really illustrated the gulf between the two sides. His price just went up for those NRL suitors.

MVP

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will be delighted, because there were a number of players who excelled. Captain Patrick Tuipulotu led from the front on both sides of the ball, forming a good locking partnership with the industrious Josh Dickson. Halfback TJ Perenara added experience and real steel on defence, while winger AJ Lam were dangerous with ball in hand. But Stevenson and McKenzie share the prize.

Match rating: 8/10

There has been a healthy dose of scepticism about the All Blacks XV, but on a perfect Dublin night they showed the concept might have legs. Ireland, however, were disappointing.

Big picture

The All Blacks head to London next weekend for a date with the Barbarians, who will be coached by Scott Robertson and Ronan O’Gara. After this performance, coach Leon MacDonald will be full of confidence.