All Black Folau Fakatava skips ACL surgery in bid to make Rugby World Cup

Two-test All Black Folau Fakatava hasn’t given up on his Rugby World Cup dream and will attempt to rehabilitate his ruptured ACL without an operation.

However, his decision hasn’t prevented the Highlanders from landing Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi for 2023, with the southerners understood to have been granted dispensation to sign the former All Black for the whole season.

Fakatava reinjured his knee just before the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour, but after meeting his surgeon late last week he has decided to pursue what is being described as “a non-operative approach”.

“I had surgery on my ACL in 2021 and I wanted to avoid going down that route again if I could,” Fakatava said in a statement.

“I am excited about getting into my rehab and giving myself the chance of giving 2023 a real go. Obviously it’s a pretty big year.”

Fakatava’s approach is unusual but not unprecedented, and will be overseen by the respected Highlanders doctor Ash Singh.

He will assemble with the rest of the Highlanders later this month and it’s likely the next two-to-three months will be critical in evaluating whether his rehabilitation can be successful without surgery and allow Fakatava to play a part in the Highlanders’ season.

The alternative – going under the knife – would have automatically ruled out Fakatava for nine months, effectively dashing his Rugby World Cup hopes.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Folau Fakatava passes the ball at an All Blacks training session at Mt Smart Stadium in September.

Competition for the All Blacks halfback positions remains intense between Finlay Christie, Brad Weber and TJ Perenara behind Aaron Smith, while younger players such as Cam Roigard or Cortez Ratima could emerge from the pack during Super Rugby Pacific next year.

Tahuriorangi’s arrival in Dunedin means the Highlanders have a ready-made replacement for Fakatava if he can’t take to the field.

The three-Test 27-year-old has made 63 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Crusaders and is coming off a good NPC campaign with Bay of Plenty.

“I’m delighted to be able to get someone of his calibre and experience into our squad,” Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said in a statement.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Highlanders signing Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi in action for Bay of Plenty against Canterbury last month.

“He is a quality player, and we know he will be able to deliver for us when required.”

Tahuriorangi could see plenty of game time in 2023, with All Blacks incumbent Smith set to be managed before the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Highlanders’ other contracted halfback is Otago No 9 James Arscott, 22.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have announced that winger Jona Nareki has re-signed until 2025.

Nareki, 24, will now spend him prime years at the Highlanders, giving the club a significant boost as they lock down some X-factor in the outside backs.

Former Chiefs winger Jonah Lowe has already signed on a three-year deal, and the pair are likely to line up on opposite wings for the Highlanders next year.