All Blacks XV coach Leon Macdonald wary of 'perfect' Barbarians duo Scott Robertson and Ronan O'Gara

The All Blacks No 10 recalls the Scots playmaker's feats in Christchurch club rugby.

Killik Cup: All Blacks XV v Barbarians. Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. When: Sunday, November 14, 3:00am. Live coverage: Sky Sport 2

The All Blacks XV are expecting anything but an exhibition game against the Barbarians on Monday morning (NZ time), with Leon MacDonald signalling that it is shaping up to be tougher than the comprehensive win against Ireland ‘A’ last week.

The fixture is laced with intrigue because the Barbarians will be coached by Scott Robertson and Ronan O’Gara, who have both spent the week dealing with inquiries from the British press about whether they would be interested in the England job.

Neither coach has made a secret of their ambitions to coach test rugby, and MacDonald said on Saturday that the All Blacks XV had prepared accordingly.

“They’re perfect coaches for the group they’ve got,” MacDonald told Stuff. “They would have socialised early and that’s the Barbarians way.

“That’s how they come together quickly and break down the barriers and get to know each other a little bit better.

“Then they’ll get on the grass and they'll have enough structure to give them some direction.

“...Our most recent reference was the Barbarians test against England at Twickenham. They scored 51 points and beat England comfortably.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks XV coach Leon MacDonald will go up against some familiar faces in the coaching box on Monday.

“It’s not a festival game. It’s definitely not a social game we're preparing as such...[against] two ambitious coaches who don't like losing and will be ready to go come Monday.”

The Barbarians are stacked with experience and have named four former All Blacks in their 23 – Luke Whitelock, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, George Bridge and Charlie Ngatai. Bridge, in particular, may feel like he has something to prove after losing his All Blacks place this year.

MacDonald’s own selection contains some changes from the Ireland A game – there was a pre-tour commitment to give all players a run – while Leicester Fainga’anuku and Brad Weber start after shifting across from the All Blacks squad.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Barbarians coaches Ronan O'Gara, left, and Scott Robertson during a Crusaders captain's run in 2019.

However, there are notable selections at fullback and No 6, with Shaun Stevenson edging out Ruben Love and Crusaders youngster Dominic Gardener keeping his place.

MacDonald said he had been hugely impressed with their form last week, and was fulsome in his praise for Stevenson’s all-round contribution

“I’ve been watching him in the NPC and then for him to come and carry on that form over here on the north tour has been outstanding,” MacDonald said. “He's training really well and you can see his confidence levels are really high.

“I think he just knows his game and he's really confident and backs himself really well. He just seems calm. In his head he knows exactly what he wants to do when he gets on to the grass.

“I think consistency this year has been a point of difference.”

TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie have also left lasting impressions on MacDonald due to their standards at training, and the experience of coaching a new set of players – and swapping ideas with coaches Clayton McMillan and Scott Hansen – left MacDonald in no doubt that the tour had developed his own skills.

“I've never done a campaign where you’ve got to turn around a team in a week to play a high level game, and that was a challenge with the travel as well last week,” he said.

“I’ve been with the Blues for four seasons and just to branch out and experience some different coaching group and maybe different ways of doing things...

“It’s put me out of my comfort zone a little bit and challenged me in different ways, and that's what I was hoping for.”

All Blacks XV: Shaun Stevenson, Bryce Heem, Levi Aumua, Alex Nankivell, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber; Luke Jacobson, Tom Christie, Dominic Gardiner, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Dickson, Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Finlay Brewis, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Bailyn Sullivan