By the numbers: Mark Telea's dream debut sees Scotland suffer more All Blacks agony

A late surge enabled the All Blacks to keep their unbeaten streak against Scotland intact

The All Blacks have extended their winning streak to six, but it took some work against a plucky Scotland side in Edinburgh on Monday (NZ time).

Having flown out of the blocks, the visitors to Murrayfield were reeled in just as quickly, then were made to play catch-up, behind by nine in the final quarter, before running out 31-23 victors.

Mark Telea, having been a late call-up for the tour, enjoyed a dream debut, scoring two of New Zealand’s four tries, ensuring the Scots’ 117-year winless run against the men in black continues.

Here’s a breakdown of the key numbers from the contest.

32

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks, with their misery now extending to 32 tests, dating all the way back to 1905, when the teams first clashed.

They are easily New Zealand’s longest-suffering opponents, one of 12 nations to have played and not beaten the men in black, though their 30 losses (two draws) is now double the next most-losing team in Italy (0-15).

Scotland’s lead going into the second stanza was also 32 years since the last time they led the All Blacks at halftime (18-12 in a 21-18 defeat in Auckland in 1990).

Scott Heppell/AP Stuart Hogg feels the pain as Scotland once again came up short in their effort to topple the All Blacks.

1207

Mark Telea, originally named in the All Blacks XV touring party before getting a call-up to the top squad when Leicester Fainga’anuku went home for family reasons, became the eighth All Blacks debutant of 2022, and with it, All Black No 1207.

With one test remaining on the calendar, he is poised to be the last of eight new caps for Ian Foster this year, after there were seven in each of the last two seasons.

The 25-year-old Blues rep is the fourth All Black out of the Massey club, following in the footsteps of Troy Flavell (2000), Ron Cribb (2000) and Anthony Tuitavake (2008).

28

In dotting down twice against Scotland, Telea became the 28th player to score multiple tries on All Blacks test debut.

Sitiveni Sivivatu holds the record, with four tries in his 2005 debut against Fiji in Albany, while six players have managed hat-tricks in their first tests, including Jeff Wilson against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1993 – a match where Marc Ellis also nabbed a double on debut.

The last player to achieve the debut multiple? Samisoni Taukei’aho, just last year, off the bench against Fiji in Hamilton.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mark Telea goes over for the match-clinching try for the All Blacks at Murrayfield.

2

Speaking of Taukei’aho, in going over for a second try in as many weeks, the barnstorming hooker has now hit double figures, with 10 from just 20 tests – a strike rate of a try every two tests.

According to the Rugby Database website, that makes him the most lethal tryscoring forward in All Blacks test history.

Ian Kirkpatrick is second, with a strike rate of a try every 2.43 tests, followed by Zinzan Brooke (3.41) and Alan Whetton (3.50), with Ardie Savea only just behind on 3.45.

10

Anton Lienert-Brown’s yellow card against Scotland was the 10th card the All Blacks have had waved at them this year.

Irish referee Frank Murphy, refereeing New Zealand for the first time, awarded a penalty try and sent Lienert-Brown to the sin bin after his push on Stuart Hogg when the Scotland fullback looked likely to score.

That’s now 10 yellows and two reds the All Blacks have conceded in their 12 tests this season, having not gone two games in a row without a card since, interestingly, back-to-back losses against Ireland (Wellington) and South Africa (Mbombela).