All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara is suddenly right back in the Rugby World Cup frame

A late surge enabled the All Blacks to keep their unbeaten streak against Scotland intact

ANALYSIS: Almost everything that TJ Perenara has touched since being dropped from the All Blacks has turned to gold and it would now be a surprise if he doesn’t beat Finlay Christie to a place on bench for the test against England on Sunday (NZT).

Perenara was excellent off the pine against Scotland, just as he was excellent in the All Blacks XV No 9 jersey against Ireland ‘A’ the week before, and coach Leon MacDonald said this about the Hurricanes halfback when asked by Stuff about the players who had impressed him on and off the field.

“TJ Perenara was fantastic coming in,” MacDonald said. “He's a little bit older than a lot of these players, but he was the first on the grass and last to leave.

“The younger guys are watching and learning from his experience. I was really impressed with him.”

That feedback will no doubt be passed on to the All Blacks, and seems to sum up how Perenara has refused to sulk following his All Blacks axing.

Instead, his famously competitive nature has kicked in, and he played a major role in Wellington’s NPC victory.

He has rolled that form into the end-of-season tours, and it’s no accident that his 23 minutes on the field against Scotland coincided with the All Blacks’ strong finish.

At his confrontational best, he won one important penalty at the breakdown and was clearly trying to establish what referee Frank Murphy was looking for in that area – where the All Blacks struggled prior to his arrival.

Scott Heppell/AP TJ Perenara clears the ball against Scotland at Murrayfield.

It was the Perenara of old, and unconvincing outings from Christie this year combined with Folau Fakatava’s knee (ACL) injury have put him right back into the picture for the Rugby World Cup.

Christie hasn’t grabbed his chances as he would have liked, while only the most optimistic Highlanders fans think that Fakatava will play Super Rugby in 2023.

He has put off surgery on his knee for the time being, but the arrival of Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi in Dunedin indicates the Highlanders are planning for life without Fakatava.

The very nature of the rugby that is likely to be needed in France next year is also in Perenara’s favour if he can keep up his current form and fitness.

The All Blacks-Scotland and France-South Africa tests over the weekend were a true indication of what’s coming at the Rugby World Cup.

Sleeves will need to be rolled up in the final 20 minutes, with every inch of territory fiercely contested. There’s no point in picking a halfback to up the tempo in the last quarter in the hope of accelerating away from tired opponents.

Those days are over – it’ll be won and lost in the contact areas in France, especially as the All Blacks will almost certainly face Ireland or South Africa in the quarterfinals.

That’s Perenara’s strength, his defining characteristic, and some of his tactical kicking in recent months has also been ahead of his peers.

The 30-year-old looked a long way from the All Blacks when he was omitted in July, but just five months later he’s challenging Ian Foster hard to take another look.