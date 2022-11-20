By the numbers: Beauden Barrett closing in on unwanted All Blacks record

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

The All Blacks will be made to feel that proverbial rock under the beach towel all summer.

After cruising at 25-6 up with 10 minutes to play, the men in black capitulated to draw 25-25 against England at Twickenham in their final test of the year on Sunday (NZ time).

It’s a result that will sure niggle them in the off-season, having played so well for the first 70 minutes, before the match turned on a Beauden Barrett sin-binning, as the hosts stormed back with three late tries.

Here’s a breakdown of the key numbers in the wake of the dramatic draw in London.

4

Beauden Barrett’s yellow card was the fourth of his test career (against Australia in Sydney in 2014, against Argentina in New Plymouth in 2017 and against South Africa in Johannesburg this year being the others).

That now has him equal with current captain Sam Whitelock, with the duo one short of former skipper Kieran Read, whose five trips to the sin bin are the most by any All Black in test matches.

Beauden remains the only one of the Barrett brothers not to have been sent off in a test, though, with Scott and Jordie each having one yellow and one red card to their names.

Warren Little/Getty Images Beauden Barrett’s yellow card was his second of the season and fourth of his test career.

23

This was the 23rd draw in All Blacks test history, from a total of 625 matches (3.68%).

It was the second against England, from 43 tests, with the other being the 26-26 result at Twickenham in 1997.

After three stalemates on home soil in the past six seasons (against Australia in 2020, South Africa in 2019 and the British and Irish Lions in 2017) this was the first on the road for New Zealand since the 12-12 result against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2014.

68

At the end of a turbulent 2022 season, Ian Foster’s overall win percentage sits at 68% – the worst of any All Blacks coach in the professional era.

After dropping to 64% following the loss to the Springboks in August, it had risen to 70% after the victory over Scotland last weekend.

His record of 23 wins from 34 tests is now identical to that of Laurie Mains (1992-1995), Foster having two draws and nine losses to Mains’ one draw and 10 losses.

46

Beauden Barrett’s drop goal was the All Blacks’ first in 46 tests.

That dates back to November 2018, when Barrett slotted one in the 16-9 loss to Ireland in Dublin, a week after nailing his first, in the 16-15 win over England in London.

There have been a total of 94 drop goals kicked by New Zealand in internationals, with Andrew Mehrtens leading the count, with 10 from his 70 tests, followed by Dan Carter (eight from 112) and Grant Fox (seven from 46).

12

Brodie Retallick became the 12th All Black to play 100 tests, and narrowly avoided becoming the first to lose in his milestone match.

The 31-year-old lock, who debuted in 2012, is, however, the third to have been made to settle for a draw in his 100th – Kieran Read (15-15 against the British and Irish Lions in Auckland in 2017) and Keven Mealamu (18-18 against the Wallabies in Brisbane in 2012) the others.

Warren Little/Getty Images Brodie Retallick avoided becoming the first All Black to lose in his 100th test.

64

On the same night as he raised his century, Retallick and veteran second-row partner Sam Whitelock started a world record 64th test together.

That broke the 63 achieved by former Springboks Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha, who first lined up alongside one another in 2003, then, after a three-year wait, notched a final start together in 2014.