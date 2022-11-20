'They threw it away': UK media react to All Blacks' dramatic draw with England

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

Test match finishes don’t get much more edge-of-your-seat than that.

From a position of complete control at 25-6 with 10 minutes to play, the All Blacks collapsed to draw 25-25 against England at Twickenham on Sunday (NZT).

Capitalising on Beauden Barrett being in the sin bin, the hosts roared back with three late tries, then opted to kick the ball out instead of chancing their arm for victory, to cap a mad end to the contest.

Here’s how the UK press reacted to the dramatic draw in London.

Stephen Jones – The Times

Whatever England’s plans were for this astonishing match, this unforeseen, wondrous comeback, they may not have included a two-try burst by the reserve tighthead prop, Will Stuart. Not that our Will was miffed at being left out of the strategy. He scored his two tries in the dying moments, for what was less of a revival than an exhumation. We can ignore the rather chilling periods when New Zealand were way better, because last time I looked they only publish the final score in the record books.

The All Blacks can still play, all right. They’re not so good at protecting a commanding lead, though. And their bench was not so good, either. Players such as Stuart, Mako Vunipola, Ben Youngs and David Ribbans were transformative. I hear the silly expressions that coaches use to describe the people they did not choose to start. Especially “finishers”. But goodness, those arrivals finished well.

The Kiwi assurance, once so pervasive, had evaporated into a dull Twickenham evening – they had the edge for so long in the scrum, were efficient in the lineout but, in the end, they failed to get the victory. At one stage it seemed that they were mocking reports of their decline. At least England help to keep any arrogance in check.

James Crombie/INPHO England celebrate a try during their dramatic comeback against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Oliver Brown – The Telegraph

Why did England leave it so long? In the space of nine breathless, mesmerising minutes that sent Twickenham into raptures, Eddie Jones’ side belied their reputation as limited finishers to force one of the most improbable draws in their history.

When Will Stuart powered over for his second try at the death, the ground was engulfed by scenes of eye-popping, bee-throwing delirium. Against all odds, this team had rediscovered their fortitude, wiping out a 19-point deficit to the fearsome All Blacks with a final act of devastating precision.

It was a giddying momentum shift. Even if fans sounded almost deflated when Marcus Smith kicked the ball out at the end to take the draw – they had been pleading for England to drive on for the victory – they could not help but be startled by the plot twist.

No wonder Jones was grinning and embracing his players as if England had just beaten New Zealand. Could this be the turning point of his tormented World Cup build-up?

David Rogers/Getty Images Reserve prop Will Stuart was a two-try hero for England in their draw against the All Blacks.

Robert Kitson – The Guardian

Beneath a dark forbidding November sky came a finish to light up a previously All Black night. Three tries in the last eight minutes of a game that had seemed well out of England’s reach altered the whole complexion of the evening and threw up one of the more unlikely game-saving heroes. The replacement prop Will Stuart will never top this, his two tries rescuing a draw from the jaws of a heavy defeat.

The All Blacks will wonder how on earth they threw it away. They have not been sighted in south-west London for four years but for much of the game this felt just like old times. Direct carrying, heavy pressure on the England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, a clever mix of diagonal cross-kicks and smart running angles combined to give them the kind of advantage that would usually see them home. Fair play to England for keeping going and confounding the laws of rugby gravity.

At 17-3 at the interval, back in the day it would have been game over. Great All Black teams would have smiled wolfishly and ratcheted up the pain. And even this vintage, after a mixed old year, must have scented the sweet smell of redemption. The World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019 suddenly felt like ancient history.

For New Zealand, though, it still concluded a year that looks a whole lot better than it did in July.

David Rogers/Getty Images England coach Eddie Jones and All Blacks coach Ian Foster catch-up post-game at Twickenham.

Nik Simon – The Daily Mail

The Twickenham crowd did not know whether to dance or cry. They were emotionally spent. There were 70 minutes of frustration, 10 minutes of elation and one final second of despair.

After one of the worst performances of Eddie Jones' tenure, they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Twickenham history. Three tries in a matter of minutes changed the mood from a funeral to a festival, with Will Stuart emerging as the unlikely hero.

The prop's quickfire tries had the All Blacks on the ropes. New Zealand were down to 14-men in the final play and England had a chance to make history, but Marcus Smith kicked out the ball and settled for a draw. Henry Slade looked on with his head in his hands. Manu Tuilagi danced on the sidelines to the Freed from Desire disco music. Nobody quite knew what to make of it.

The first 70 minutes were nothing short of a car crash for England. At times, they looked like a team that had been run over by New Zealand's team bus on their way in. A shambolic catalogue of errors and ill-discipline, with an attacking structure that looked more like road kill, left the crowd making jokes about Warren Gatland stepping from the Amazon TV box to the England coaching box.

England's stock was crashing faster than cryptocurrency... Jones unloaded his bench to chase the game. With the clock ticking down, England played to their instincts... they broke out of their tactical straitjacket, running the ball from their own half... and they kept coming, defying the odds.

Mike Henson – BBC Sport

England scored three tries in a stunning final eight minutes to salvage an extraordinary draw after being outplayed by New Zealand for much of their match at Twickenham.

Such was the belief that flowed through Twickenham as England rampaged forward against the fading All Blacks, Marcus Smith's decision to boot the ball dead on the final play – rather than chase a victory that had seemed inconceivable just a quarter of an hour earlier – was greeted with some boos.

It was a surreal end to a strange match... one that it is unlikely to dispel the questions surrounding either side after patchy seasons, a year out from France 2023.

The debrief will be difficult for both England boss Eddie Jones and Kiwi counterpart Ian Foster.

For the most part, New Zealand were everything you expect of them at their best. They played smart, sparky rugby, quick in the head and hands. Their decision-making was clear and quick, in contrast to England's muddle and hesitation.

But England's spirit and belief survived and was fanned into flames late on as their opponents faded.