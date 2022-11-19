Why Scott Robertson could coach England - or the Wallabies - and not the All Blacks

The All Blacks have named their starting XV to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday morning (NZT).

ANALYSIS: RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney produced something of a bombshell the day after the Black Ferns beat England in the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park.

Speaking to reporters in Auckland, Sweeney said the next England coach need not be in English – seemingly contradicting a position he had taken earlier this year – and that Eddie Jones’ replacement would be unveiled by May next year.

As coaches such as the Crusaders Scott Robertson weigh up their test options for 2024 and beyond, timelines are everything: they are the means by which unions give encouragement to potential candidates or take it away.

If New Zealand Rugby do not commit to a similar timeline for the All Blacks job – and it’s unlikely they will – Robertson is as good as gone.

For a coach who has publicly stated he would like to win two Rugby World Cups with two countries, it wouldn’t make sense to not bite at England – or even the Wallabies – and patiently wait for a NZ Rugby process to play out after the Rugby World Cup.

By then, Joe Schmidt may have emerged as a formidable internal candidate, with Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown the strong external candidates after their time in Japan. And would Ian Foster want to walk away if the campaign in France is successful?

Coaching at the test level, at this time of the Rugby World Cup cycle, is really like a high-stakes game of musical chairs: not everyone gets the exact seat they wanted, but no one wants to be the person left standing when the music stops.

Robertson was already firmly in the England conversation before Sweeney’s apparent change of heart about the coach’s nationality.

After England’s defeat to Argentina two weeks ago, a prominent UK bookmaker produced a market for the next England coach – and Robertson was second favourite behind Leicester coach Steve Borthwick.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Scott Robertson looks on prior to the Barbarians-Harlequins game at The Stoop in London this week.

Since then, he has further polished his reputation by co-coaching the Barbarians to a win against the All Blacks XV, and that experience will whet the appetite further in terms of international rugby.

Robertson has confirmed his interest in the England job, albeit he has been careful to spell out that the All Blacks job is his preference.

But, you can expect a level of equivocation from all parties, particularly as NZ Rugby has the impossible task of running a process that suits everyone.

For all the criticism NZ Rugby received in 2019 for an appointment process that failed to attract as many top-end candidates as it should have, the current conditions look far more sympathetic to that sort of timeline in 2023.

Brown has already said he is free in 2024, and Joseph must surely be entertaining the same thinking.

Schmidt might simply find the role too good to walk away from and even Dave Rennie – more unloved by the week in Australia but still an excellent coach – may feel there is unfinished business in New Zealand. He, too, is off contract at the end of 2023.

Robertson will know all of this. Having come close to the job twice his impatience is palpable, and if he is guided to apply with other candidates after the Rugby World Cup, he may interpret that invitation as a garden path he has no desire to walk down.

So, could Robertson coach England? It certainly feels a lot likelier after Sweeney’s update.