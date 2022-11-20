All Blacks player ratings: Brodie Retallick stars but bench struggles against England

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks have completed their year with a thrilling but frustrating 25-25 draw with England.

The test looked in the bag with about 15 minutes to go, but the All Blacks failed to get impact from the bench as England ran them down in the home straight.

All Blacks scored two early tries but paid the price for some slips in discipline in a test that saw each side concede 14 penalties each.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from Twickenham.

15 Beauden Barrett. Stepped up, particularly as that second playmaking option. His brave crossfield kick was the spark for Rieko Ioane’s brilliant second-half try. Knocked over a drop-goal to show his cool head, but copped a late yellow card as England surged back. 7.5

14 Mark Telea. Backed up strong debut with another good test in all facets of play. Slippery on attack and won an important penalty on defence on the hour mark. 8

13 Rieko Ioane. A bit of everything. A handling error or two, some huge defence, and a couple of costly penalties against his name. But, also scored a brilliant try at the start of the second half. 7.5

12 Jordie Barrett. The All Blacks are a different side with him at No 12. Carried hard and effectively, although will be disappointed he couldn’t hold a tough pass from Aaron Smith as the tryline beckoned. Goalkicking was three from four as he took the tee instead of Mo’unga. 7.5

11 Caleb Clarke. After a quiet tour so far, the All Blacks built a lot their attacking plan around getting the ball in No 11’s hands early in the phase count. A better test. 7

Warren Little/Getty Images Brodie Retallick hunts down England No 9 Jack van Poortvliet at Twickenham.

10 Richie Mo’unga. Stressed the England defence with his footwork at times but were some questionable options inside his 22m and he twice failed to find touch from penalties – putting his side under pressure. 6.5

9 Aaron Smith. The dominant halfback as England youngster Jack van Poortvliet had a nightmare. A smart, accurate 62 minutes that also featured some brave defensive moments. 7.5

8 Ardie Savea. Not as prominent as usual as the tight five took the centre stage, but still managed some telling work at the ruck as the All Blacks bossed the breakdown for most of the test. 7.5

7 Dalton Papalii. Good anticipation and pace to score first try from an intercept. His work around the collision and his athleticism should make him hard to drop. 7.5

6 Scott Barrett. Much-debated shift to No 6 paid dividends, and was one of the players – along with Savea – who put huge pressure on van Poortvliet around the ruck. 7

Clive Rose/Getty Images Rieko Ioane races away to score for the All Blacks.

5 Sam Whitelock (c). Another big shift from the captain, who was part of a dominant maul and scrum effort. The tight five is no longer this side’s Achilles heel. 8

4 Brodie Retallick. Superb on his 100th test appearance – his best performance in recent memory. Dominated the air at restart time, was a constant presence on defence, and carried the ball with power. A statement at Twickenham. 9

3 Tyrel Lomax. Clearly won his personal battle with highly rated England No 1 Ellis Genge. Won early scrum penalty and backed it up with another penalty win at a ruck. A very good 57 minutes. 8.5

2 Codie Taylor. Had a few lineout issues but ball carrying was excellent, and he was right in the thick of some quite outstanding goal-line defence when the England enjoyed their periods of momentum. 8

1 Ethan de Groot. Few hit harder with their front-on defence, and played a key role in the dominant All Blacks’ scrum. Improved fitness showed as he got through 61 minutes of work. 8

Reserves

16 Samisoni Taukei’aho. Struggled to get on the front foot as England No 10 Marcus Smith cut loose in the later stages. 5.5

17 George Bower. On for the last 20 minutes, but there appears to be a real gap between the All Blacks’ starters and finishers. 4.5

18 Nepo Laulala. Rolled on for the last quarter but the bench struggled to contain England’s fast finish. Missed two from four tackles. Reserve selections will be questioned. 4

19 Shannon Frizell. Replaced Scott Barrett for the last 13 minutes only. N/A

20 Hoskins Sotutu. Blues loose forward. N/A

21 TJ Perenara. Tough finish as England counterattacked and scored off his questionable late kick. Then hobbled off with an injury. 4

22 David Havili. Only saw one minute of action. N/A

23 Anton Lienert-Brown. Was called up for the last eight minutes only. N/A