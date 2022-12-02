New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says Springboks look set to remain in the Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett carries the ball against the Springboks in Johannesburg in August.

The All Blacks-Springboks rivalry in the Rugby Championship could extend beyond 2025, after all.

The world champions have been heavily linked to a shift to the Six Nations, but New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says that conversations throughout the year indicate that South Africa is leaning towards staying in the Rugby Championship.

“We’ve had a lot of meetings with the South Africans,” Robinson said on Friday from Sydney, where the deal to extend Super Rugby Pacific until 2030 was announced.

“We’ve been in South Africa twice this year with the All Blacks and then with Rugby World Cup sevens, and then more recently with the World Rugby meetings.

“And certainly at this stage there seems to be a really firm commitment to carry on working with the Rugby Championship from 2026 and beyond.”

While nothing has been set in stone, such an outcome would be a significant boost for NZ Rugby.

The All Blacks-Springboks tests in South Africa this year were potent reminders that there are few – if any – comparable rivalries in test rugby, and the Springboks bring an enormous amount to NZ Rugby through their participation in the Rugby Championship.

That appeared to be in jeopardy when the South Africans informed Sanzaar they were exploring their options, but since then there appears to have been some heavy lifting to keep them in the joint venture alongside New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

“There's been work undertaken in partnership with a consultancy to look at the different possibilities available to Sanzaar as it relates to the international game,” Robinson said.

“That’s why I touched on the women's game, A team fixtures and under 20s as possibilities for that to grow.

“That work also picks up on things like where it fits in the calendar, the format, those sorts of questions, which we're turning our mind to as we get into the start of next year.”

The future of the world club competition remains up in the air, however. Robinson said there was significant appetite for it in both hemispheres, and a format had broadly been agreed upon.

Matt King/Getty Images Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson in Sydney on Friday.

However, fitting it into the calendar remained a challenge.

“I seem to come into these forums and always be reasonably optimistic around a timeframe, but it will be into early part of next year before we have any real certainty,” Robinson said.

“In 2024 there's quite a congested calendar in the northern hemisphere as it relates to major pinnacle sporting events, so that needs to be worked through.

“If it wasn't played in the northern hemisphere, would there be an alternative venue for that either in the southern hemisphere or North America or Asia? 2025 obviously presents challenges around a Lions tour to this part of the world.

“Those are some of the considerations. There is some pretty good alignment around format, and there's some really good work being done on the commercial model.

“But finding a place in the calendar long term in terms of what years, it is a bit of a sticking point at the moment.”