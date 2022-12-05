Unwanted All Black Pita Gus Sowakula linked to French club

Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try on debut for the All Blacks against France at Eden Park in July.

Unwanted All Blacks No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula is reportedly taking his bustling game to France.

Specialist French outfit Rugbrama claims the 28-year-old could be joining Top 14 heavyweights Clermont who are need of a new No 8 with 34-year-old Fritz Lee coming to the end of his contract.

Sowakula, who played for Tarankai and the Chiefs, debuted against Ireland last July and played two tests in the historic home series loss.

He immediately fell out of favour, not wanted for the Rugby Championship and by the time the end of year tour north came around, he didn’t feature in the 11 loose forwards used by the All Blacks or All Blacks XV.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks: Snubbed Pita Gus Sowakula not alone in hard-luck story club

* The unfair treatment of All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and where to from here

* The secret to Pita Gus Sowakula's hot Super Rugby Pacific form for the Chiefs



With injured stars like Ethan Blackadder about to return, it seems Sowakula has realised it would take a miracle to make the All Blacks’ World Cup squad next year.

On a market that always gets busy on either side of that four-yearly global tournament, it could be better to take an early club opportunity, especially at a powerhouse outfit like Clermont.

ALL BLACKS Sam Cane's injury opens the door for Dalton Papalii on northern tour.

Born in Lautoka, Sowakula made a name for himself in basketball before switching to rugby, joining Taranaki in 2017 and making the Chiefs the following year.

The new eligibility rules would allow Sowakula to play test rugby for Fiji in three years time.