'Offer him a contract': Warren Gatland endorses Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach

Warren Gatland hasn’t given up hope of one day coaching the All Blacks, but in the meantime he has endorsed Scott Robertson as the next man for the job.

On a day when it was revealed he would leave his post as director of rugby at the Chiefs for a dramatic return to Wales to replace sacked fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac, Gatland, speaking at a press conference in Hamilton, was forthright in his view that New Zealand Rugby should be doing everything in their power to keep the “standout” that is Robertson in their clutches.

The Crusaders supremo, who has won six titles in as many years with the Christchurch-based franchise, has been heavily linked to the England job, with Eddie Jones reportedly axed from his post on Tuesday.

And with Ian Foster locked in through till the end of next year’s World Cup in France, Robertson has faced a potentially tricky wait-and-see game for a tilt at the All Blacks job, unless, of course, New Zealand Rugby change their ways and go early with an appointment pre-World Cup – something Gatland is imploring them to do.

READ MORE:

* Paul Tito completes Blues coaching group for Super Rugby Pacific

* Coach backs Pita Gus Sowakula to reignite All Blacks career ahead of World Cup

* England parts ways with Eddie Jones, Scott Robertson looms closer to Wallabies job



While he refused to say whether he thought there should indeed be a change of All Blacks coach for 2024, Gatland’s point was nonetheless clear.

“There’s one person at the moment in New Zealand who’s been incredibly successful, in terms of Razor,” he said of his former Super Rugby adversary.

“And he deserves an opportunity... if they were going to make a change. You can’t deny his results and stuff, they just stick out like a sore thumb. That’s the way that I look at it, he’s an obvious choice.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has already out-thought Warren Gatland in the New Zealand Super Rugby scene.

“There’s only one standout person, and New Zealand [Rugby] should be doing everything they can to make sure they can secure his services long-term.”

Asked how NZR must then go about doing that, Gatland said it was simple.

“You offer him a contract, don’t you?

“Things have changed in world rugby, in the past, New Zealand would advertise for All Black positions and think that 30 coaches in the world are going to put their names forward, and then all of a sudden they realise, oh actually we’ve only got two people put their names forward, which is what happened last time.

“So you’ve got to change your focus in terms of identifying the people that you want to talk to, you’ve got to keep that as confidential as possible, and that process should be starting now. You can’t wait till after the World Cup and think people are going to come knocking on your door, because that doesn’t happen in professional sport.

“And that’s how other countries are doing it at the moment, they’re drawing up lists of a small number of candidates that they want to talk to over the next few months, and some of them are looking to make announcements early next year.”

Gatland had himself been linked to the England job as well, though wouldn’t divulge just how much truth there was to that.

“I’m not talking about the RFU, I’m here to talk about the Chiefs and Wales. And don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers.”

Instead, it’s back to Wales, who he coached for 12 years through till the 2019 World Cup. His focus is purely on the next 11 months through to the next global showpiece, but the WRU have indicated there is “the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027”.

And the 59-year-old is not ready to count himself out as a potential future All Blacks coach himself, noting it was hard to map out a perfect kind of path.

“I don’t plan those things, I never have,” he said. “I don’t have an agent, I don’t have a CV. So I’m a great believer in what will be will be.

“Those opportunities come about from performance and results.”