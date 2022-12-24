How the All Blacks stack up for the 2023 World Cup: Every player since 2019 ranked

Beauden Barrett, Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane – where do they sit in the All Blacks pecking order going into the 2023 World Cup?

ANALYSIS: There have been 56 men who have worn the All Blacks jersey in the team’s 34 tests since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But which 33 (up from squads of 31 at the last two editions) will be there at next year’s global showpiece in France?

With just four tests remaining for Ian Foster’s side prior to the tournament, time is running out for anyone to debut next year and go on to make the World Cup cut, as Luke Jacobson (later withdrawn due to concussion) and Sevu Reece managed in 2019, and Codie Taylor, Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder did in 2015.

Ahead of the run-in to France 2023, Stuff has ranked those players who have taken the field in the past three years, on how their prospects for next season appear, and what sort of impact they look like having in the men in black’s quest to regain the Webb Ellis Trophy.

HOW THEY STACK UP

54= Ngani Laumape (15, 0)

Left for French club Stade Francais in 2021, now in Japan with Kobe.

54= Karl Tu’inukuafe (27 tests, 2 tests in 2022)

Added two caps in July against Ireland, though had already signed with French club Montpellier.

54= George Bridge (19, 0)

Quickly usurped by more dynamic wing options, then left for Montpellier late in the year.

53 Peter Umaga-Jensen (1, 0)

A late game-day call-up for a debut in 2020, but hasn’t kicked on.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks get to work in the gym in Hamilton ahead of Pumas re-match.

52 Angus Ta’avao (23, 3)

Neck injury has him missing Super Rugby Pacific, while other young tightheads have now impressed.

51 Alex Hodgman (4, 0)

Made the grade in 2020, but George Bower and Ethan de Groot were introduced the following year.

50 Josh Lord (2, 0)

Knee injury curtailed hopes of test footy this year. Remains an exciting long-term prospect.

49 Aidan Ross (1, 1)

Well-earned call-up for Ireland series, but only got 20 minutes and is parked back in the queue.

48 TJ Perenara (80, 2)

Late reprieve this year, but ACL injury means hopes of a World Cup appearance are slim.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images TJ Perenara’s knee injury has further hampered his hopes of another World Cup appearance.

47 Pita Gus Sowakula (2, 2)

Bizarrely discarded after two brief appearances. Has signed with French club Clermont, but remains available next year.

46 Stephen Perofeta (3, 3)

Blues standout was given virtually no time to show his wares, and now Damian McKenzie is back in his way.

45 Quinn Tupaea (14, 7)

Was building nicely but knee injury means no Super footy in 2023, with other midfielders also returning.

44 Hoskins Sotutu (14, 4)

Hasn’t covered himself in glory in limited opportunities since bursting onto the scene.

43 Dane Coles (84, 4)

Calf issues continue to hamper the 36-year-old. Is his time done?

42 Braydon Ennor (6, 2)

Enjoyed a brief taste of test footy again, but is on the fringe of a midfield not short of contenders.

41 Leicester Fainga’anuku (2, 2)

Got a deserved call-up this year, but not sighted since July.

40 Patrick Tuipulotu (43, 2)

Brief cameos on return from Japan and probably needs injuries to force his way into the top locking quartet.

39 Nepo Laulala (45, 5)

Has been overtaken by the younger brigade, notably in round-the-field work.

38 Cullen Grace (1, 0)

Two years since test debut, but was in storming touch before yet another injury, and is a prospect.

37 Folau Fakatava (2, 2)

Untimely ACL injury ruined chance at long-awaited minutes, but non-surgical option keeps him a shot at the Cup.

36 Akira Ioane (21, 8)

Just still flatters to deceive, as stronger back-row candidates lurk with intent.

35 George Bower (22, 11)

A bit up and down, and Joe Moody’s return and Ofa Tuungafasi’s versatility could squeeze him.

34 David Havili (25, 10)

Failed to back up a fine 2021. With plenty of other No 12 options, has he played his way out?

David Rogers/Getty Images David Havili wasn’t able to recapture his hot form of 2021 in what is a midfield not short on contenders.

33 Luke Jacobson (12, 0)

Missed the cut in 2022, but the versatile heavy hitter still holds plenty of appeal.

32 Asafo Aumua (6, 0)

Unused in 2022, but ripped up in the NPC and looks a top-three hooker.

31 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (3, 3)

Star league convert hasn’t got much of a look in so far, but x-factor potential is still exciting.

30 Finlay Christie (14, 9)

Exposed on a few occasions on tour and perhaps now bumped in the pecking order.

29 Shannon Frizell (25, 8)

Patchy. Hasn’t yet asserted himself as the man for the problem No 6 position.

28 Tupou Vaa’i (18, 7)

Continues to be a solid back-up option to the premier second-rowers.

27 Mark Telea (2, 2)

Two caps, two very fine outings to end the year. The battle for the No 14 jersey is very much alive.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mark Telea produced strong performances in his two chances on the northern tour.

26 Ofa Tuungafasi (50, 6)

Made his way back, and offers handy versatility in covering both sides of the scrum.

25 Jack Goodhue (18, 0)

Two years since his last test, thanks to knee injuries, but shapes as a welcome returnee if he can get back to his best.

24 Brad Weber (18, 1)

Just one game off the bench this year, but injuries elsewhere, and Christie’s dip, have him right in the frame.

23 Ethan Blackadder (9, 0)

Shoulder injury robbed him of building on a fine debut season, but he’s likely a crucial answer to the No 6 conundrum.

22 Sevu Reece (23, 6)

Not such a prominent year, though his raw power and speed still make him a lethal threat.

21 Fletcher Newell (6, 6)

More than held his own, showcasing plenty of exciting potential in debut year.

20 Joe Moody (57, 0)

Something of a forgotten man after ruptured ACL. Could be a front-row anchor, still.

19 Damian McKenzie (40, 0)

Not used in 2022 after Japan stint, but still shapes as a game-breaking bench option at the World Cup.

18 Sam Cane (86, 9)

Broken cheekbone was the last thing needed, with starting position, and therefore captaincy, now under serious threat.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Yet another injury setback hasn’t helped under-pressure captain Sam Cane.

17 Codie Taylor (76, 10)

No longer top dog, but big late-season surge proved he’s still got plenty of bark.

16 Caleb Clarke (15, 10)

Hasn’t had the devastating touches known for of late, but still a powerhouse option in the No 11.

15 Ethan de Groot (13, 9)

Shed some kilos and now the country’s best loosehead. Subtle class with soft hands on swinging attack plays, too.

14 Anton Lienert-Brown (60, 4)

The midfield maestro showed glimpses of his class on return from shoulder injury.

13 Dalton Papalii (22, 10)

Another fine tour has seen him jump ahead of Cane as top openside. Intriguing back-row selections await.

12 Beauden Barrett (112, 11)

Now third in the Barrett pecking order. Still classy, but without the same x-factor of old. Does he still start?

David Rogers/Getty Images Will Beauden Barrett still command a place in New Zealand’s starting XV?

11 Tyrel Lomax (23, 9)

Huge season – scrummaging and ball-play – to now all of a sudden be New Zealand’s premier tighthead.

10 Will Jordan (21, 8)

Electric attacking threat, and was missed on tour (ear issue). Could be utilised better at fullback than wing.

9 Scott Barrett (58, 10)

Highly encouraging, particularly when moved to No 6. Brute force will be coveted against northern packs.

8 Brodie Retallick (100, 8)

Has built back up to his bruising best. Remains a key part of the engine room.

7 Richie Mo’unga (44, 12)

Still to show his very best work in black, but the silky ability is undoubted.

6 Aaron Smith (114, 12)

Wales test served as a big reminder of his class. Will be primed to sign off in style.

David Rogers/Getty Images Now the most-capped All Blacks back of all-time, Aaron Smith has shown he still is a key performer on the big stage.

5 Rieko Ioane (59, 12)

Genuine strike weapon. Pace and question marks on distribution still makes him look more No 11 than No 13.

4 Sam Whitelock (143, 11)

So surprisingly reinvigorated after looking cooked in 2019, and experience (third-most test caps ever) so invaluable.

3 Samisoni Taukei’aho (21, 12)

Biggest mover in 2022, and the barnstorming, ball-carrying weapon the ABs were craving.

2 Jordie Barrett (48, 12)

Critical piece of the backline. Good at No 15, but huge appeal at No 12. Plus the big goalkicking boot.

1 Ardie Savea (70, 11)

Another huge year solidified status as ABs’ premier performer. No-one more vital to World Cup chances.