The big question mark hanging over the All Blacks coaching process

The All Blacks’ emotional win against South Africa in Johannesburg this showed that they are clearly affected by external factors – for better or worse.

ANALYSIS: The impact on the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup chances – and there will be some – is the hard part when it comes to the timing of the process to announce the All Blacks coach for 2024 and beyond.

Will the All Blacks be hurt if a new coach is named before the Rugby World Cup? It’s a question that no one can accurately answer, not even those of us who have advocated going early to name the coach and believe there are benefits of doing so.

Should New Zealand Rugby appoint Scott Robertson or Jamie Joseph in the first half of 2023, the All Black coaches, players and surrounding management team should theoretically be able to stoically press ahead, forget the fact they will be soon out of a job and play a straight bat to the questions about the situation when they inevitably arise.

That’s the theory, but humans are far more complex than that and crave of stability, particularly in high-performance environments.

READ MORE:

* Top rugby referee Wayne Barnes reveals vile online threats to his wife and family

* 'The day you can be an All Black from Timbuktu, you're in trouble'

* New Zealand Rugby seeks urgent Altrad meetings after All Blacks, Black Ferns shirt sponsor found guilty of corruption

* Warren Gatland: I believe Wales can do something special

* Discarded All Black Pita Gus Sowakula clings to World Cup hope despite French move



NZ Rugby therefore, will need to find satisfaction that having watched the All Blacks lift themselves off the canvas this year with the addition of Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan, those improvements are not rendered irrelevant by a process that damages the side’s hopes in France.

This complex picture has been reflected in the language used by NZ Rugby thus far: while chief executive Mark Robinson and the board are considering going early, there has been no commitment to doing so, and no firm timeline set down to follow.

Instead, there is a set of pros and cons to be considered. There is a degree of equivocation here, but that’s not the worst path to follow in a situation that is fluid.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF The Black Ferns said ‘Thank you, Aotearoa’ after their Rugby World Cup win. And Christchurch fans came out in force to celebrate with the players.

For example, some of the heat in the international market for coaches has cooled considerably.

Just a few weeks ago, England, Wales and the Wallabies all appeared to be genuine options for Robertson, but Wales have gone back to Warren Gatland, England are negotiating with Steve Borthwick and Rugby Australia want Eddie Jones. Those doors have all but closed and the chances of the Crusaders coach taking an overseas role before the Rugby World Cup appear to be minimal.

And, he doesn’t need to, with provisions in his contract permitting him to coach the Crusaders in 2024 or head offshore if he doesn’t get the All Blacks job.

The calculation NZ Rugby therefore needs to make is: can we still get the candidates we want to apply for the job, but run a later process in a way that completely eliminates the risk of us damaging the All Blacks, even if it’s just by 1% or 2%?

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has been linked to England and Australia but those doors appear to have closed in recent weeks.

And it is clear that the All Blacks – the collective group of about 50-60 people that make up the wider team – are demonstrably affected by what players often try to characterise as external “noise” but is clearly more than that.

The extraordinary scenes in Johannesburg this year, with senior All Blacks lining up to support Ian Foster and the revamped All Blacks coaching setup after beating the Springboks, was evidence of that.

NZ Rugby, therefore, faces a delicate balancing act. Traditionally, it has favoured waiting until the Rugby World Cup. A change in approach has its benefits, but there is still a big question to be answered: what does it mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?

That picture will only become clearer once NZ Rugby and the All Blacks management sit down in the coming days and weeks and lay their cards on the table.