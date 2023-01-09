Brad Weber set to join All Blacks exodus

A deal in France apparently sounds good to Chiefs and All Blacks halfback Brad Weber.

Halfback Brad Weber looks to be the latest All Black heading overseas.

Respected French media outlet L'Equipe has reported the 31-year-old Chiefs player will join glamour Top 14 club Stade Francais after the World Cup.

The Paris powerhouse is currently second in the French standings.

Japan Rugby League One Unwanted All Black scores hat-trick of tries, showing his power running.

L’Equipe described the swoop on the nifty Weber as “a nice move” as they look to bolster their stocks at No 9.

The 31-year-old has played 18 tests for New Zealand since debuting off the bench against Samoa in 2015.

He has struggled to get starts in a position dominated by Aaron Smith with 14 of his caps coming as a substitute.

Weber made the 2019 World Cup in Japan and featured prominently in 2021 with 10 appearances.

But he fell out of favour last year in a position of increasing depth, only making one appearance for the All Blacks as he was called up from the All Blacks XV tour of Britain to come off the bench against Wales in the win in Cardiff.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Brad Weber has played 18 tests for the All Blacks, mostly off the bench.

It will be interesting to see how All Blacks coach Ian Foster views his halfback options in this World Cup year with the tournament to be played in France in September and October.

Weber, whose New Zealand contract expires after the World Cup, will continue to co-captain the Chiefs in this year's Super Rugby, sharing that duty with All Blacks skipper Sam Cane.

World Cup years are historically a migration period for All Blacks and this year appears to be no different.

Richei Mo’unga and Shannon Frizzell will head to Japan at the end of the year and reports have suggested established All Blacks Smith, Reiko Ioane, Ardie Savea, and Brodie Retallick will take up offshore deals after the World Cup.

Loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will take up a French deal.