All Blacks facing major halfbacks rebuild after 2023 Rugby World Cup

Finlay Christie, left, may suddenly be the All Blacks’ top dog at halfback in 2024, as Aaron Smith, centre, and Brad Weber, right, possibly both depart the scene.

ANALYSIS: If you’re a budding No 9 in New Zealand, set yourself for a big 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, and the ticket to a long international career could be yours.

While a rebuild following World Cup year is now customary for the All Blacks, and getting bigger each time with the rise in offshore player departures, whoever the coach of the national side is next year faces one particularly problematic area – halfback. Potentially unprecedented, even, in the professional era, such is the lightweight-looking supply in store.

As it stands, of the 16 All Blacks New Zealand Rugby have on their books beyond this year, none are of the scrum-feeding variety, and while the impending retirement of veteran Aaron Smith is a massive hit, it is far from the only issue.

Having signalled last year’s tour to the northern hemisphere would be his last, Smith, 34, will leave a gaping hole when he steps aside after this year’s World Cup in France.

Not only has he played the sixth-most tests ever for New Zealand, but of those 114, he has started 105, with an iron-grip on the No 9 jersey since his debut in 2012.

In isolation, Smith’s departure should not cause such angst. However, the water remains murky, with far from any certainty amongst his current back-up crew.

One of them could be discounted completely, with reports this week that Brad Weber will be joining French club Stade Francais after the World Cup. Stuff understands there is indeed a deal on the table, but no contract yet signed, and that the 18-test Chiefs rep is still also weighing up the option of staying in New Zealand.

ALL BLACKS Brad Weber is focusing on proving himself with Aaron Smith not part of the current squad.

After breaking through for 10 appearances (four starts) in 2021, Weber fell down the pecking order last year, with Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava preferred alongside Smith in the series loss to Ireland and the Rugby Championship-winning campaign.

Weber did, however, get a recall against Wales, and with Smith out of the picture he may sense more game-time ahead. Though, at 32 next week, the money on offer in France will be very hard to turn down at this stage of his career.

Like Weber, TJ Perenara, who had essentially played deputy to Smith since 2014, also tumbled out of favour in 2022, before a late reprieve against Scotland and England.

However, that ended with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and having largely failed to fire since his move back from Japan, Perenara, 31 later this month, may well be done in an 80-test career in any case.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images TJ Perenara, left, has been Aaron Smith’s long-time deputy but may struggle to add to his 80 test caps.

If Smith, Weber and Perenara are discounted, that is a combined 212 tests – and more to come – of experience that goes with it, and leaves Christie and Fakatava as the only other halfbacks going around with All Blacks caps (aside from Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Mitchell Drummond, who each donned the jersey in 2018 for three tests and one test, respectively).

While Christie, 27, has shown great improvement since his move to the Blues, and glimpses of prowess in his 14 tests, he has just three starts under his belt, and the vulnerability shown on the end-of-year tour, including in both his starting shots against Japan and Scotland, will have a few alarm bells ringing.

Fakatava, 23, is the obvious, exciting, talent, but may almost be starting from scratch, having last year successfully had his All Blacks eligibility approved but then only got game-time in the final quarters of those fateful losses to the Irish in Dunedin and Wellington, before rupturing his ACL prior to the end-of-year tour.

It all adds up to a less-than-ideal picture post-World Cup. Never before in the professional era has the halfback spot looked so delicate for the All Blacks; there has always been an experienced pro to guide those coming through.

When Smith entered the fray the year after the 2011 World Cup triumph he had a then-56-test Piri Weepu alongside him as a solid mentor. Even when Weepu (71 tests) and Jimmy Cowan (51) both debuted on the 2004 end-of-year tour when Justin Marshall was overlooked, they had Byron Kelleher (57), with 29 tests and 11 starts, leading the charge.

Marshall virtually owned the No 9 jersey since his debut in the last test of 1995 through to his departure to England in 2005, logging 81 tests and 74 starts.

And it’s not since 1996, when John Hart was unsuccessful in his request for dispensation from New Zealand Rugby to select Graeme Bachop (31 tests) from Japan, and a seven-test (five at halfback) Jon Preston backed up one-test Marshall, that the All Blacks could find themselves so green at the base of the scrum.

With that potentially problematic picture in mind, the lens will go big, then, even as early as this year, on the future prospects.

The Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard appears well-placed with the current selectors, touring with the All Blacks XV last year on the back of a standout NPC for Counties Manukau, while fellow 21-year-old Cortez Ratima was also later called up to that squad, and he will continue a battle at the Chiefs and Waikato with another exciting prospect in Xavier Roe (24).

With Bryn Hall departed to Japan, Crusaders centurion Drummond, 29 next month, has the opportunity to further press his claims for a late resurgence to the top level, though likely of more interest will be new rookie team-mate Noah Hotham, who, like both Ratima and Roe, has come through the Hamilton Boys’ High School system, has shone for Tasman, and was a member of last year’s New Zealand Under-20s.