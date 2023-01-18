Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava takes next steps in All Blacks fitness bid

Super Rugby preseason looks a little different depending on where you are in the country and this year the Highlanders have taken it rural.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has issued encouraging fitness updates on key playmakers Folau Fakatava and Mitch Hunt, with the former currently on track to make a remarkable return from a knee injury.

All Blacks halfback Fakatava reinjured his ACL late last year but opted to pursue “a non-operative approach” to his rehabilitation in a bid to be fit for the Rugby World Cup.

Dermody revealed on Wednesday that Fakatava was successfully putting pressure on the joint, had progressed well past the straight-line running phase, and would be part of an All Blacks camp scheduled for next week.

“He’s been training with the boys in their controlled stuff,” Dermody said. “Agility is probably the next phase of his rehab.

”No full-team stuff, but he’s been in the drills and the skill stuff. He's progressing well. He is on track to return for the Blues [in round one of Super Rugby Pacific on February 25].”

Dermody said the Highlanders were putting no pressure on Fakatava to return, and were insisting the halfback reined in his natural exuberance on the paddock to give himself the best chance of a full recovery.

Still, the signs were positive. “He's pretty much playing rugby without all the uncontrolled stuff,” Dermody said. “So, if we're doing a 15 on 15, with no real tackling or anything, he's in on that.

“So we're just going slow with him around the guy that he is and the way he plays, taking on the line and being tackled. That’s the next progression before he's hopefully available for one of the preseason games and then the Blues.”

Chris Symes Mitch Hunt is coming back from a long injury layoff.

Hunt also appears to be well on track to return for the start of Super Rugby Pacific. The No 10 hasn’t played since a head-to-head collision with Richard Kahui in May last year, but he came through a contact session in good shape on Wednesday.

“It’s really positive actually,” Dermody said.”We had a pretty good hitout today and live tackling at the end of training and Mitch got through all that.

“He was pretty confident. Talking to him and the medical boys, everyone was pretty happy with how it went.

“I think the thing for Mitch is just confidence now. He’s going to be important to our team. A bit like Folau we're not rushing anything, but he's on track to play a full part in our preseason.”

However, the injury news on young lock Fabian Holland is less encouraging. Holland dislocated his kneecap at training last week and faces about eight weeks on the sideline, putting him in major doubt for the start of Super Rugby Pacific.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Fabian Holland is facing eight weeks on the sidelines.

Holland’s injury means that Pari Pari Parkinson’s return takes on even greater significance, and Dermody joked that the big lock was so keen for collisions that he might need to be put in a non-contact bib for the rest of the preseason.

“It's just a matter of holding him back really. You can see physically and mentally he’s ready to play again,” Dermody said.

Dermody as also impressed with the fitness testing of the squad, noting that Connor Garden-Bachop had shaved a full five seconds off his best Bronco time, the gruelling test designed to assess aerobic fitness.

The Highlanders have also included five young National Development Contract players in their preseason – hooker Jack Taylor, No 8 Semisi Taeiloa Tupou, No 10/No 15 Finn Hurley, No 10 Ajay Faleafaga and loose forward Will Stodart.

All are expected to push for full-time Highlanders contracts in the coming years and Hurley led the whole squad in Bronco testing this week.