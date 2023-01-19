Quade Cooper reveals he 'idolised' Richie McCaw despite infamous rugby feud

Former Wallabies No 10 Quade Cooper struggled to come to terms with playing against a man he had 'idolised'.

Kiwi-born former Wallabies No 10 Quade Cooper has opened up on how conflicted he felt playing against the All Blacks in the early days of his Wallabies career, a feeling that ultimately sparked his on-field tussles with Richie McCaw.

A wiser Cooper, now 34, said that his altercations with McCaw were an attempt to convince himself that he disliked McCaw as much as the rest of the Wallabies’ locker room, despite being in awe of him growing up in New Zealand.

“That’s where all my run-ins with Richie McCaw and stuff sort of stem from,” Cooper told the Bloke in a Bar podcast.

“I’ve spoken to him since all of the issues and that, but I idolised him growing up.

READ MORE:

* 'I'll back the brother': Sonny Bill Williams thinks Quade Cooper can make the 2023 Rugby World Cup

* Aussies allow Eddie Jones to juggle Wallabies job with Japan role as axed Dave Rennie expresses ‘disappointment’

* Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava takes next steps in All Blacks fitness bid

* Dave Rennie sacking: 'Kiwis are an easy hit in Australia'

* 'I'm thinking about retribution': Eddie Jones on return to Wallabies and his sympathy for Dave Rennie

* The shallow shame of Rugby Australia and its sacking of Dave Rennie



“To every New Zealander, that was the dude, and you just wanted to meet him. But now I’m playing for Australia.

“In the Australian locker room and stuff like this, everybody is the opposite, they just want to kill him and that.

“I’m like, ‘He’s my favourite player, him and Dan Carter.’ I kind of was like, ‘I’ve got to develop this, I’ve got to hate him too’.”

Cooper first played against the All Blacks in 2009, but the feud really ignited in 2010 when Cooper was selected as the Wallabies’ first-choice No 10 by then-coach Robbie Deans.

It came to the boil in a Bledisloe test in Hong Kong – won by the Wallabies – when the pair had a running battle and Cooper taunted McCaw after James O’Connor’s matchwinning try for the Wallabies.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Quade Cooper during a Wallabies training camp earlier this month.

“In the game in Hong Kong, I cleaned him out, and he’s on the ground… I’m sort of standing over him, and he just kicks off with his foot to get me off,” Cooper said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he kicked me.’ I sort of said a few words to him ... In my head, I just wanted to get him back.

“We ended up scoring the try that tied the game in overtime, and he made the tackle on [James] O’Connor as he was sort of falling over, and I came flying in, and I gave him a shove. That’s what kicked that off.

“I gave him a shove and said some words to him, and then [Mils] Muliaina, a few other boys came in and pushed me off.

“In my head, when I look back, that was just my emotion that I had built up to have some type of motivation against this guy.

Stephen Barker/NZPA Quade Cooper is shoved in the face by Richie McCaw during a Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in 2011.

“I remember walking off the field, and I was so embarrassed and disappointed. I was like, ‘How do I go and get a photo with him now, because he thinks I’m a little p---k and hates me?’

“It was a real weird situation.”

Cooper also said he felt torn when facing the haka, something that was “in his blood” as a young Māori from Tokoroa.

“The first time standing in front of the haka was a weird feeling,” he said. “I don’t hate the haka. I actually love it. Every time I watch it and see it now I get goosebumps.”

Cooper is currently recovering from an Achilles injury he hopes to overcome in time for the Rugby World Cup. He was set to play a huge role for the Wallabies under Dave Rennie, although it remains to be seen where he fits into Eddie Jones’ plans after Rennie was sacked last weekend.