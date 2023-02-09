Aaron Smith's legacy assured as Highlanders plan for life without All Blacks great

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody believes Aaron Smith’s contribution to the Highlanders will continue long after his departure in the form of the younger halfbacks set to step up in 2024 and beyond.

Smith announced on Tuesday that he was leaving New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup to take up a contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, ending his long association with Super Rugby.

The Highlanders have already locked in young No 9s James Arscott and Nathan Hastie for next year, with Folau Fakatava the last piece of the puzzle.

However, Stuff understands that the Highlanders are in the process of “productive discussions” with Fakatava, with an extension to 2025 one possibility.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Why Black Ferns star Ruahei Demant is inspired to reach new levels in '23

* Returning All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody to start Crusaders' pre-season opener

* Former Māori All Black captain Tim Bateman turns children's author with Fruit Salad Series

* All Blacks Aaron Smith's and Beauden Barrett's Japan moves confirmed



A positive resolution of those talks would give the Highlanders three young, high-tempo options at No 9 – something that coach Clarke Dermody said would give Smith a lot of satisfaction.

“We couldn't speak highly enough of ‘Nuggie’ [Smith],” Dermody said on Wednesday. “The thing I like is he’s one club.

“I'm sure he's had opportunity to leave since he’s been here, but I know as a player that legacy is a big thing for him. He wants to be the most capped and the best, he's done that...and he wants to leave the Highlanders in a better place as well.”

Smith is well-known for spending time with younger halfbacks, and struck up a productive relationship with Fakatava rather than simply seeing him a threat.

“He’s great with the young guys,” Dmerody said. “What’s made him good is his work ethic and his professionalism over time.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Folau Fakatava has had ‘productive’ talks with the Highlanders about extending his contract in Dunedin.

“He didn’t start like that probably, but in the last five to seven years that’s been what has gotten him to where he is.

“Him just doing his normal week and those guys witnessing it and then being involved in it, that's a real strength for us.”

Smith will not take part in Friday’s opening trial against the Crusaders in the Farmland Cup fixture in Weston, north Otago.

All Blacks Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot are not available, while captain Billy Harmon – who was called into the All Blacks late last year – also sits it out.

Various niggles have kept the likes of Fetuli Paea, Marty Banks, Leni Apisai, Rhys Marshall, Connor Garden-Bachop and Daniel Lienert-Brown on the sidelines, while Fakatava and Fabian Holland are recovering from their knee injuries.

English import Freddie Burns only arrived in New Zealand on Sunday night and was also not considered, although he should be available for the second trial against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown next week.

RUGBY AUSTRALIA New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones warns the All Blacks that his side will be "coming for them".

However, the Highlanders have received a big boost with the return of Mitch Hunt, who will captain the second-half team against the Crusaders.

“It’s just awesome to have him back on the field,” Dermody said. “He’s a big part of our leadership group and the boys love him.

“We’re a better team when he's playing. So, it's about getting him comfortable and confident about running the team. “

There will also be first starts for Argentine import Martin Bogado, lock Will Tucker, No 8 Nikora Broughton, No 10 Cam Millar and wing Jonah Lowe.

Rising No 6 Oliver Haig – a replacement player for Frizell during the preseason – gets a start in what looks to be the strongest Highlanders selection in the second half, although Dermody said the teams were mix-and-match outfits.

“He's a part of the replacement player pool, so he's available for selection [in Super Rugby] for injury,” Dermody said. “He's in at the moment for Shannon for us, but we see him with a big future. He’s had a good preseason.”

Highlanders (first half): Finn Hurley, Martin Bogado, Isaac Te Tamaki, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Cam Millar, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Nikora Broughton. James Lentjes (c), Max Hicks, Josh Bekhuis, Will Tucker, Saula Mau, Andrew Makalio, Ayden Johnstone.

Highlanders (second half): Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt (c), James Arscott, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Oliver Haig, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Jack Taylor, Rohan Wingham.