Cheat sheet: What on earth is going on with the All Blacks job?

Scott Robertson may have jumped the gun with his comments about the All Blacks job on Wednesday.

The process of finding the next All Blacks coach descended into near-farce on Wednesday when New Zealand Rugby took the extraordinary step of publicly rejecting comments by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson about the timing of much-debated process.

So, what did Robertson actually say?

Speaking at a Crusaders media opportunity on Wednesday, Robertson said that NZ Rugby could make an announcement about the process to appoint the next All Blacks head coach “in the next few days”. Robertson, who was described by reporters in Christchurch as being in an upbeat mood, said: “I've been really patient. I think where we are now, that's what we're going to deal with, not what's happened....the next two weeks is big.”

Why was NZ Rugby so upset about that?

This timeline was apparently news to them. Within hours, NZ Rugby put out a brief but terse statement: “New Zealand Rugby is continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent.” It brought back memories of the “not acceptable” statement NZ Rugby released in the wake of the series loss to Ireland last year.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks Aaron Smith's and Beauden Barrett's Japan moves confirmed

* 'Can’t rule it out': Kiwis star Nelson Asofa-Solomona waiting for phone call on Wallabies switch

* Mark Reason: How Ireland continue to teach the All Blacks lessons in World Cup year

* All Blacks confirm home Rugby Championship tests in Auckland and Dunedin

* Scott Robertson v Jamie Joseph: How the next All Blacks coach will be appointed



They don’t sound too happy then

They aren’t. Remember, Robertson’s comments came on the same day that NZ Rugby was launching the Super Rugby Aupiki season. The women’s game is a strategic priority for NZ Rugby, and they would have been banking on some positive coverage. Instead, they had to mop up Robertson’s comments, which diverted the media attention from the women’s game.

What are the All Blacks saying?

Sources say All Blacks coach Ian Foster was perplexed and frustrated by Robertson’s comments, seeing them as the sort of distraction the All Blacks will have to deal with this year if NZ Rugby appoints the next All Blacks coach before the Rugby World Cup. This is a delicate situation all round.

1 NEWS The Hurricanes captain is heading into his final Super Rugby season before taking up a sabbatical in Japan and sandwiched between all that is a rather important tournament in France.

There are winners and losers in every situation though. Who benefits from this?

Jamie Joseph. The Japan coach is Robertson’s main rival for the All Blacks job, and Stuff has consistently reported that this is a genuine two-horse race, not simply a coronation for Robertson. When ‘Razor’ speaks out about the All Blacks job, it is seen by his doubters as simply confirming concerns about his temperament and discipline. Of course, Robertson’s comments could be simply seen as a communications slip-up and further evidence he dances to his own beat, but in a close race these are precisely the attributes that can be used against him. Joseph, who also has the test experience that Robertson lacks, may be firming up as Foster’s likely successor.

Will it change NZ Rugby’s process?

Unlikely. Chief executive Mark Robinson said at the end of last year that there were seriously considering appointing a new coach before the Rugby World Cup, and although the process has not been confirmed officially, it’s hard to see that changing. That means an appointment before May. Until then, NZ Rugby will be hoping that the speculation about the job dies down – although that is likely a vain hope given Wednesday’s events.