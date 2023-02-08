Brodie Retallick confirms All Blacks career to end after Rugby World Cup

Brodie Retallick’s All Blacks career will end at the completion of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

When the All Blacks finish up at this year’s Rugby World Cup – whatever stage that might come at – a decent amount of time is going to be needed for the farewell speeches.

Towering lock Brodie Retallick is the latest to confirm his All Blacks career will end this year. As first reported by Stuff last month, the 31-year-old will link back up with his former club the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Confirmation of Retallick’s departure continues the post-World Cup exodus, following the announcements of Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett (both heading to Japanese club Toyota) just 24 hours earlier.

Richie Mo'unga announced his post-World Cup move to the Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo just before the end of 2022.

A veteran of 100 tests for the All Blacks, Retallick – the 2014 World Rugby and New Zealand Player of the Year – made his debut in 2012.

Retallick previously played for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers when on a sabbatical in 2020.