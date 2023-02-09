Sam Cane calls on NZR to limit 'distraction' of messy All Blacks coaching saga

Sam Cane wants the All Blacks coaching appointment to be of as little distraction as possible ahead of the World Cup.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has called on New Zealand Rugby to ensure as little off-field distraction as possible for the players as the governing body navigates the mess that is the appointment of the next national coach.

The 2023 season gets underway on Friday with Super Rugby Pacific pre-season matches, though the one topic in town is not only who will be the next All Blacks boss, but when they will be revealed as such, and the effect it will have on this year’s World Cup campaign.

Frontrunner Scott Robertson threw fuel on the fire on Wednesday by indicating that an announcement could be just days away, before an extraordinary counter-comment from NZR that an announcement was not in fact imminent.

For Cane, who on Thursday was announced as Chiefs co-captain with Brad Weber for a third consecutive season, it’s a big issue he only hopes doesn’t become an unwelcome distraction as he gets set to lead the All Blacks to the global showpiece in France later in the year under incumbent coach Ian Foster.

READ MORE:

* Highlanders rookie Cameron Millar shuts out pressure as expectation levels rise

* Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles to retire at end of the year

* Xavier Roe injury opens door for Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi to make Chiefs return



“I’m only going to be focusing on this current World Cup and not looking further past it and I don’t really want to get caught up in anything that isn’t involved in directing us to winning a World Cup. I just won’t comment on the rest of that,” he said initially.

But pressed further as to whether he has been involved in the process of selecting the new coach, Cane acknowledged he was “to an extent kept in the loop”, but that he didn’t want to be putting too much time and effort into “getting caught up in some of the politics when it doesn’t actually involve me directly”.

1 NEWS Scott Robertson caught both NZR and the man he may succeed off guard with his upbeat press conference.

“My role is to play well and do my best as a captain,” he said. “I’m across a wee bit of stuff, but I’m also making sure I don’t get too heavily involved, my focus is here on the Chiefs and playing well.

“When we’re not focused here on the Chiefs then there’s a little bit of stuff in terms of planning towards a World Cup, but that’s where I’m putting my time and energy.”

Asked whether the move away from post-World Cup coaching appointments was the way to go, or potentially destabilising for the year ahead, the 31-year-old then made clear he just wanted things to be handled as delicately as possible for his playing group.

“Look, it’s probably very situational, depending on numerous factors,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a right or wrong way. What gives us the best chance as an All Blacks team of winning the World Cup is having as little off-field distraction as we can so that all the energy can be going into performance and playing.”

But that is not to say he wants the issue sorted as soon as possible, either.

“I’m not saying that, I just think as long as it’s dealt with in a way that’s least disruptive for the current group so that there’s as little off-field distraction as possible. Whether that’s before a World Cup or after, that’s not up to me.”

As for Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, he is confident his players are experienced enough to ignore any potential ructions the issue could bring during the Super Rugby Pacific season, though he did remark that in future there may be ways for such appointments to unfold in smoother fashion.

“Just as a general rugby person, I can sympathise with the current coach, that with what’s going wrong can be disruptive, I can equally understand that for those that are sitting on the outside hoping to step in, they might want to make some decisions,” he said.

“So it’s a bit of a complicated situation, and I’m sure the way that it’s been dealt with, I think in time we’ll feel like we probably could’ve done some things better. But all we can do in this environment is focus on the Chiefs, and that’s the last we’ll be saying about it.”