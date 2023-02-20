Ex-All Black Josh Kronfeld willing to donate brain to medical science for CTE research

54-test All Black Josh Kronfeld says he is "fully" up for helping make progress in brain injury and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Former All Blacks flanker Josh Kronfeld says he is prepared to donate his brain to medical science if it helps progress research into CTE brain disease among contact sports athletes.

Kronfeld, 51, who won 54 caps between 1995 and 2000 and won a reputation for his prowess at the breakdown, has revealed he suffered a head knock after his rugby career and he was uncertain whether he had fully recovered from it.

TVNZ’s Sunday show featured a story about Justin Jennings, a former amateur rugby player from New Zealand, who became the first New Zealand rugby player to be diagnosed with CTE after dying in the United States, aged 50.

His brain has been donated to the New Zealand Sports Human Brain Bank, which has reportedly had offers from 40 people, including ex-All Blacks, to donate their brains after death.

Kronfeld appeared on TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Monday and was asked if he would be willing to donate his brain.

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks flanker Josh Kronfeld in action during the Rugby World Cup match against South Africa in 1995.

“If anything is still functioning at 100% when I pass, I’m fully up for that,’’ he said.

“Any progress we can make with this [CTE] disease would be fantastic.’’

Sandra Mu/Getty Images Kronfeld receives his All Black cap from rugby great Bryan Williams at an ABs’ reunion dinner in Dunedin in 2012.

Kronfeld said that while he had suffered concussions on the rugby field, a later knock affected him for 18 months and he was not sure if he was fully recovered.

"I’m just not as patient as I could be, I used to be a very patient man… you know when you can handle things, I don’t think I can. I tend to get from one level of reaction to suddenly very quickly reacting to it, which is frustrating."

He admitted he was often in “fight or flight’’ mode.

“Is rugby to blame? Again, I don’t know. I loved playing the game, it was a special part to me but, yes, I’ve got some take-ons I’ve got to deal with in life.

“If I can be of any help going forward in the future, I’m there.’’

The risk of brain disease has been a topical issue in contact sports such as rugby union and rugby league, with over 150 rugby players, including former internationals such as England’s Steve Thompson and New Zealand’s Carl Hayman, taking legal action against World Rugby for allegedly failing to protect them from head injuries.

Hayman revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Kronfeld admitted it was “a scary time’’ for a lot of former rugby players.

“I feel good in my focus and how I’m dealing with it, but there’s boys out there at the moment who are really struggling.’’