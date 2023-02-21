'Unnecessary': All Blacks coach Ian Foster blasts NZ Rugby's timeline to appoint post-World Cup coach

Of the last three All Blacks coaches, who has the most drawn games - Foster, Hansen or Henry?

Incumbent Ian Foster has taken a sizeable swipe at New Zealand Rugby’s reported timeline for appointing the All Blacks coach for 2024 and beyond.

Foster on Tuesday claimed NZR wants their 2024 All Blacks coaching group contracted by April, a move he feels is unnecessary as he called on his employer to “let the needs of the team outweigh the needs of a few”.

That comment appeared to be a dig at NZR scrambling to secure its preferred candidate before losing out on a Scott Robertson or a Jamie Joseph who would be in demand from other nations post this year’s World Cup.

While other nations have already appointed new coaches, either immediately or from next year, NZR, to date, has failed to provide any information on when the process of appointing the All Blacks coach for 2024 will officially begin or conclude.

Foster said appointing a new coach before the World Cup would potentially cause huge distractions for the All Blacks’ campaign in France and the international season that proceeds the global rugby showcase.

“And I have sat back and looked at a whole lot of views that have been put out there,” Foster told NZME.

SKY SPORT Sir John Kirwan says NZ Rugby needs to provide clarity around the All Blacks coaching process.

“Some have been frustrating to hear and a particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team.

“We have got players pushing to be in the right shape, and then to say to some of these people – in April/May – maybe time is up, for some that will be okay and for others it might not, but that is the gamble.

“I think you weigh up the pros and cons of that and I think it is unnecessary.”

Foster, who told NZME he may want to continue in his current role as head coach in 2024, especially if New Zealand won the World Cup, is only contracted until the end of this year.

Foster claimed he was speaking out for what is best for his team, not out of self-preservation.

“My job is to focus on what is right for the team. I love this job and I have got a highly motivated coaching group and management team that are working hard, doing everything we can to make this country proud in France.

“That is our goal,” he told NZME. “We know we have to earn everyone’s respect. And we want to do that – bring the World Cup home – and if we do, I want to be able to stand up, and I’d like the opportunity to say that maybe I would like to have another crack at this job.”