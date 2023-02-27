Kieran Read urges NZ Rugby to name Scott Robertson as next All Blacks coach immediately

Former All Black Kieran Read doesn’t believe it would derail the players if the next All Blacks coach is announced soon.

Kieran Read has called on New Zealand Rugby to get on with announcing Scott Robertson as the All Blacks coach from next year.

The former All Blacks captain was interviewed on Sky TV’s The Breakdown and during it said the issue of who the next All Blacks coach will be has been handled poorly by New Zealand Rugby.

He believes the organisation needs to end the constant chatter over who will coach the national team from 2024 and the best way of doing that is by saying now it will be Robertson, then let everyone get behind Ian Foster for this year, including the World Cup.

“Probably the best way forward if we’re going to do it, if we want to look after our best coaches in the country, which Razor (Robertson) certainly is, then you name him, you move on and everyone can focus on supporting Fozzie, because that’s what we need to do this year, get behind him,” the 37-year-old Read said on the Breakdown.

“The way New Zealand Rugby are letting things hang at the moment, Fozzie probably doesn’t feel like there’s much support for him.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Ian Foster doesn’t believe there’s the need to rush the appointment of the All Black head coach’s job from next season.

Foster spoke to a number of friendly journalists last week and said he believes the decision on who’ll coach the All Blacks from next year should be made after the World Cup and not before it.

“And I have sat back and looked at a whole lot of views that have been put out there,” Foster told NZME.

“Some have been frustrating to hear and a particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team.”

Foster was clearly referring to Scott Robertson and possibly also Jamie Joseph with his comments.

Despite being given a vote of confidence by the NZ Rugby board last year, speculation of Foster’s future hasn’t gone away and Read believes NZ Rugby haven’t helped with that.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Scott Robertson is regarded as the All Blacks coach in waiting by many people.

“The whole thing hasn’t been handled well,” Read said.

“Really, all of the stuff should be happening behind closed doors.

“It shouldn’t be aired, what both coaches or everyone who’s come out talking. It shouldn’t be happening.

“Hopefully we get to the bottom of it and through it soon.”

But while this is the No 1 topic of conversation amongst rugby fans in New Zealand, Read said it wouldn’t be something bothering the All Blacks players.

“Players don’t want distractions, but to be honest, if I’m coming from a player’s perspective, I think they won’t mind,” he said.

“They won’t care what happens, as long as it gets dealt with in the right way.

“The way it’s being dealt with at the moment, there are distractions everywhere.

“So go in and either name the new coach, or don’t. It’s as simple as that, it’s not going to derail the players if you name the new All Blacks coach next week.”

Read was asked during his Breakdown interview if he felt there was now a disconnection between the All Blacks and NZ Rugby management, and he felt there was.

“I’m not sure of the exact ins and outs, I do know there’s that disconnect and you can see it, it’s palpable what’s happening there,” he said.

“The communication from New Zealand Rugby has got to improve, from a player’s point of view, you want to have the team behind you, to know that your coaches are being looked after.

“I hope that galvanises them for this year. They backed Fozzie, which was evident last year and they’ve got an awesome opportunity to go to a World Cup later this year and show what they’re capable of.”