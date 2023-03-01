Ian Foster confirms he won't stand again as All Blacks coach after World Cup

Ian Foster has announced he will not reapply for the All Blacks coaching job after the 2023 World Cup.

The All Blacks will have a new head coach in 2024 after Ian Foster confirmed he would not be reapplying.

Foster’s announcement came five hours after New Zealand Rugby announced the All Blacks coach for 2024 and beyond would be named within four to six weeks.

He said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that he would not be throwing his hat in the ring.

“As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup. That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

"I won't be re-applying for the job of head coach."

Last week Foster said to NZME that if the All Blacks brought home the World Cup, he would “like the opportunity to say that maybe I would like to have another crack at this job.”

Foster’s decision clears the way for a new coach, with Crusaders mentor Scott Robertson and Japan’s head coach Jamie Joseph potential candidates.

Meanwhile, Dame Patsy Reddy says “everybody is passionate’’ about the All Blacks coaching appointment which makes being New Zealand Rugby chair tougher than her last job as Governor-General.

Reddy confirmed on Wednesday that the next coach would be named within four to weeks.

She stressed that the NZR board was “unanimous’’ in deciding it was better to appoint the next coach before rather than after the World Cup’’, but was fully behind “our man’’ Ian Foster to lead the team to the title at the 2023 tournament in France.

While she was not part of the decision to appoint him in 2019, Reddy said: “I think Ian Foster is our man, I’m absolutely behind him. I think he’s very highly skilled, great integrity, and I think his whole team are going to take us to a victory in Rugby World Cup 2023.’’

NZR had till Wednesday remained silent about the appointment process, but Reddy admitted it had now come forward after intense public interest and media focus.

Reddy – elected NZR chair in December after serving as Governor General from 2016 to 2021 – said she appreciated “New Zealand is passionate about rugby’.

“Somebody close to me said ‘You know this is going to be a harder gig than being Governor-General’, and I think they’re right.

“Everybody’s got a view about New Zealand rugby, “who should be the [All Blacks] coach, who shouldn’t, and who should be in the team.

“We are just doing our best stay focused and make sure we’ve got true integrity in the process.’’

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane after a defeat to Argentina in Christchurch in 2022.

Reddy’s statement about the coaching appointment timeline came after NZR was effectively flushed out after recent media comments by potential All Blacks coaching contenders.

Robertson, who unsuccessfully applied when Foster was appointed in 2019, claimed on February 8 that he had been advised what the appointment process for the next All Blacks coach looked like and he expected an announcement “in the next few days’’.

That prompted NZR to issue a one-sentence statement saying it was “continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks’ head coach or process is not imminent’’.

Foster further fanned the flames last week by telling NZME it was “unnecessary’’ to appoint the next coach before the World Cup and calling on NZR to “let the needs of the team outweigh the needs of a few’’.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson is a candidate to become the next All Blacks coach.

Reddy admitted on Wednesday that NZR had been “reluctant to talk publicly’’ till now to respect the confidentiality of the process, but she felt the situation “necessitates some clarity”.

NZR said in a statement: “Noting the divergent views as to the best timings for this process and that neither timing window is perfect, out of respect for the people involved, New Zealand Rugby will not be making any further comment after today until a decision has been reached. This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks.”

While Reddy would not say who would serve on the appointments panel, it would comprise “individuals with independent expertise’’ and internal NZR personnel.

“It will be robust, very thorough.’’

She said the board felt it was “better to have certainty now rather than get to a world Cup and have turmoil and concern about what will happen after the World Cup’’.