All Blacks' Scott Barrett sticking with NZ Rugby through to end of 2025

Scott Barrett will continue to play Super Rugby for the Crusaders after this year.

All Blacks forward Scott Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand rugby through to the end of 2025.

The Crusaders captain has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain in Christchurch for Super Rugby Pacific and also be aligned with Taranaki for the NPC.

“I am excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Taranaki for two more years,” Barrett said.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent these teams which I love playing for.”

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said he was pleased that Barrett has decided to continue his rugby career in New Zealand.

“Scott is well-respected by team-mates, management and fans across the game,” Robinson said.

Matt King/Getty Images New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson is delighted to have been able to retain the services of Scott Barrett.

"We’ve watched him grow into a leader at all levels and are delighted to continue working alongside him.”

Since making his All Blacks debut in 2016, Barrett has played in 58 tests and has become a key part of Ian Foster’s team.

“This is fantastic news for the All Blacks,” said Foster, even though he himself will part ways with the team after this year’s World Cup.

“Scott has become a massive contributor on and off the park, and to have his commitment past the Rugby World Cup is a real boost.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson highlighted how Barrett’s qualities have contributed to the team’s success, saying the 29-year-old is an “incredible player with the skills of a coach” and that his understanding of the game is what sets him apart.

“For club and country Scott Barrett committing through until the end of 2025 is huge,” Robertson said.

“His experience, the respect and mana he has in every team he plays for, makes him a massive asset.

“He’s got the ability to be one of the greats of our game. He is a true Crusader.”

Taranaki CEO Mike Sandle welcomed the news that Barrett had re-signed with the province after his brother Jordie did the same last year.

We are thrilled that Scott has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby and Taranaki Rugby,” Saddle said.

“Taranaki has a proud tradition of producing All Blacks and I know all our players love coming home to play for Taranaki when the opportunity presents.

“The Barrett family is a name synonymous with Taranaki Rugby and I know his family would cherish the opportunity to see Scott, Jordie and Beauden run out onto Yarrow Stadium in a Taranaki Jersey.”