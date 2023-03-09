Why All Black Scott Barrett opted to remain in New Zealand post World Cup

Scott Barrett will continue to play Super Rugby for the Crusaders after this year.

Scott Barrett wasn't overly tempted to follow brother Beauden to Japan after this year’s World Cup in France.

He acknowledged there’s good money to be made there, but it can wait at least two more years as the 29-year-old prepares to play his 100th game for the Crusaders.

Barrett’s new two-year deal with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Crusaders does not include a sabbatical option. However, should he commit beyond 2025, it’s a likely inclusion in any future deal.

As for now, Barrett wasn’t prepared to shift his young family overseas at a time he’s settled in Christchurch and believes he’s still got ample to offer both the Crusaders and All Blacks.

READ MORE:

* The Podium: NZ Rugby dropped the Super Rugby Aupiki ball, double international says

* Super Rugby Aupiki, Super W crossover games could start this year says RA boss

* Highlanders missing uncapped skipper Billy Harmon due to 'All Blacks break'

* Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round three



“I was sort of thinking [about it] the last six months, actually. Initially, two years gets me to a midpoint where I would be 31 or 32 at the end of that year [2025]. I guess, whether I could go to another World Cup would be the question around that,” the Crusaders’ captain said from Fiji on Thursday.

“I was keen to sign for another couple of years, and hopefully the body and mind are still in good shape to continue playing.”

Ahead of a typical post World Cup exodus of players, Barrett’s signature is a key one for the All Blacks given fellow locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock won’t be around in 2024.

Barrett has 58 test caps to his name, has the ability to also play in the loose forwards, and is only growing as a leader in his fourth season as Crusaders skipper.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead myself,” a sheepish Barrett said when asked of possibly leading the All Blacks in the future.

“If there was the opportunity, by all means it’s something I’d consider. It’s a huge job, obviously, as I’ve found out with the Crusaders. So, that would be next level. Me being a deep thinker, I’d give it some thought.”

Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen, filling in for head coach Scott Robertson, who won’t arrive in Fiji until Thursday after the death of wife Jane’s brother, said Barrett’s signature was important a changing of the guard looming.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders lock Scott Barrett on the charge against the Chiefs in Christchurch last month.

In addition to Whitelock departing, the Crusaders are set to farewell pivot Richie Mo’unga, who is closing in on 100 games for the franchise, while a host of other players’ futures are yet to be confirmed.

That includes impressive flanker Ethan Blackadder, midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue, and fullback Will Jordan.

Barrett joins six others, including Taylor, on the Crusaders’ books through 2025, while fellow All Blacks Joe Moody and Sevu Reece are signed through next year.

“You look at the boys at breakfast, and you look at a Scooter Barrett sitting down with a Zach Gallagher and you listen to the conversation around experiences and sharing, and it's something we're really fortunate to have,” Hansen said.

Getty Images Barrett brothers Jordie, left, Beauden, centre, and Scott with the Bledisloe Cup last year at Eden Park.

“That passing on of knowledge. And then you have a Sam Whitelock that's constantly sharing and helping, and also showing every day how it's done. The best way to produce the future is to put it around who is there currently."

NZR boss Mark Robinson and All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who fill finish up in his role after the World Cup, praised Barrett’s decision to remain in New Zealand.

“Scott is well respected by teammates, management and fans across the game. We’ve watched him grow into a leader at all levels and are delighted to continue working alongside him,” Robinson said in a statement.