How New Zealand's best qualified rugby coach will again miss out on the All Blacks job

ANALYSIS: While there are a number of New Zealand coaches currently mulling over whether to apply for the All Blacks vacancy from next year, the one who’s most qualified isn’t even in the running.

It’s likely to be a two-way battle between Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph to replace Ian Foster from 2024, but Warren Gatland has a CV that far outweighs either of them.

However, despite all of Gatland’s rugby nous, he’s never been good at planning his coaching career and for the second time in his life, that will cost him the opportunity to coach the All Blacks.

For anyone in any doubt over whether Gatland has the pedigree to coach the All Blacks, let’s quickly examine his record.

He improved Ireland’s standings in the Five Nations each year he was with them. He won three English Premierships with Wasps, won the NPC with Waikato in 2006, won three grand slams with Wales (a feat no coach has ever achieved with any nation), guided the British and Irish Lions to a series win against Australia in 2013 and drew the series with the All Blacks in 2017, the first time the Lions hadn’t lost a series to the All Blacks since 1971.

Warren Gatland accepted the challenge to go back to Wales after Wayne Pivac lost his job late last year.

Yes, there have been low points, like the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa season when the Chiefs lost every game, although it has been forgotten that they had four wins and two losses that year in the international Super Rugby competition before the Covid pandemic caused the season to be cancelled.

But as masterful as Gatland has been at working out how to win rugby games, he hasn’t had the same approach with his coaching career and again is in the wrong place at the wrong time, going back to Wales late last year when Wayne Pivac was given the flick.

When he left Waikato to become Wales coach in 2008 he was able to get himself more international coaching experience and in 2011 he was offered the coaching job at the Chiefs, although oddly, for substantially less money than he was on when coach of Waikato.

Had he taken that job, he would have been in prime position to take over the All Blacks from Steve Hansen in 2019.

Warren Gatland moved into a director of rugby role after Clayton McMillan had an impressive year as the Chiefs' stand in coach.

Even though he signed an extension to remain with Wales, he was still asked to apply for the All Blacks job, but turned it down, because he had already decided to go to the Chiefs in 2020, and coach the Lions on their 2021 tour to South Africa, and didn’t want to go back on his word.

“I was asked to apply for the position and I've gone back to them to say I won't be putting my name forward, because at this point I've made a commitment to the Chiefs and I've made a commitment to the Lions, ” Gatland told the Telegraph at the time. “They appreciated it, they understood it.

“I just think it would look poor me applying [for the All Blacks job]. It wouldn't sit well with me, having already made those commitments to the other two parties.”

So that ended the prospect of him becoming the All Blacks coach in 2019. But that Lions tour two years ago which also played a big part in ruling him out of contention this time.\

Warren Gatland guided Waikato to an NPC title before moving to Wales.

Although he had signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs, having a sabbatical for the Lions in 2021 opened the door for Clayton McMillan, who demonstrated through the Super Rugby Aotearoa and trans-Tasman tournaments that he was worthy of keeping the head coach job.

So Gatland moved into a behind-the-scenes director of rugby role. He said he agreed to it because it was “about what’s best for the Chiefs.”

It was commendable, but it also took his coaching career in New Zealand down a dead end.

When Pivac lost his job following some terrible losses, including a defeat to Georgia, Gatland was the obvious target for the Welsh Rugby Union and even though he’s put his legacy on the line, he jumped at the chance to go back.

Given the current state of the Welsh team, he has perhaps his toughest challenge yet to turn them around, but if it goes well he could be there until after the 2027 World Cup.

By then Gatland will be 64 years old and 68 for the 2031 World Cup. By comparison, Sir Graham Henry was 64 when he guided the All Blacks to their World Cup victory in 2011.

So Gatland wouldn’t necessarily be too old to coach the All Blacks from 2028, but that is an awfully long time away and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that one of the best coaches ever to come out of New Zealand will ever have anything to do with the All Blacks.

That will be a shame for Gatland. But it will also be a shame for the All Blacks.