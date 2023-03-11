Joe Schmidt rules himself out of the running for All Blacks job

All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt is out of the race for the top job.

Joe Schmidt won’t apply for the All Blacks head coaching role.

Schmidt released a short statement on Saturday that also ruled out the possibility of him working with either Scott Robertson or Jamie Joseph, the leading candidates to succeed Ian Foster.

“I have really enjoyed being back on the grass coaching with the Blues and the All Blacks,” he said. “I very much appreciate those opportunities, but presented with a condensed time frame this year, I won’t be applying for any coaching roles that extend beyond the Rugby World Cup.

“In the shorter term, I will work hard to support the All Blacks in 2023.”

MORE TO COME