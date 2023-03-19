Ma'a Nonu and ex-Black Sox coach to be on NZ Rugby panel to pick All Blacks coach

All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu and former Black Sox player and coach Eddie Kohlhase are poised to be on the panel assembled by New Zealand Rugby to pick the next All Blacks coach, while current players will also have their say.

NZ Rugby is saying nothing about the process as it draws to a conclusion, determined to protect confidentiality until the race between Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph is concluded.

However, crumbs of information are still emerging, and Stuff has been told by well-placed sources that Kohlhase is set to be an intriguing addition to the panel.

Kohlhase currently heads up High Performance Sport NZ’s performance partnerships team, which “works in partnership with National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) to provide performance and strategic investment, high performance coaching support [and] campaign planning”.

Although the softball Hall of Famer is best known in his chosen sport, he is no stranger to rugby high performance.

In 2019, the Blues asked Kohlhase, 59, to work on a project that would secure the flow of talent from their provincial unions into Super Rugby – and stop them from losing talented players to other regions.

Blues board chairman Don Mackinnon told Stuff at the time: "Eddie is leading a project across the Blues and our three provincial unions to look at our whole talent identification, recruitment and development system out of school where we've been poor, partly because we've not been aligned with our provincial unions.”

The Blues have been much improved in subsequent years and Kohlhase’s appeal is that he offers a fresh set of eyes to NZ Rugby.

Stuff also understands that All Blacks great Nonu will be part of the panel, following an NZME report last week that he had fielded an invitation from NZ Rugby.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Ma'a Nonu will bring decades of experience – and a Pasifika voice – to the panel.

Nonu is currently playing for San Diego Legion in the United States, making it unclear if his contribution will be in-person or by Zoom.

The process also appears to be moving quickly, with candidate interviews possible this coming week before an announcement at the end of March.

Current All Blacks will also be involved in the process, Stuff understands.

While the final decision will very much be in NZ Rugby’s hands, input will be given by the players through the consultation mechanism between NZ Rugby and the players’ association.

That adds another layer of intrigue to the race, with players coached by Robertson at the Crusaders having an opportunity to let their views be known.

Joseph, who has coached Japan since 2016, is a step removed from the current player group, although his reputation will be well known and likely assistant Tony Brown will be familiar to many.

Nonu played under Joseph during the Highlanders’ infamous 2013 season, when the coach stacked his roster with All Blacks but suffered a terrible year.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson will play a key role in the decision, and his relationship with the new coach will need to be strong if the All Blacks are return to the top of the rugby world.

Ultimately, however, the NZ Rugby board will be responsible for selecting Robertson or Joseph, and then making sure current coach Ian Foster gets what he needs for the Rugby World Cup campaign in France.