Super Rugby team of the week: Crusaders win key All Blacks duels against Blues

Jonah Lowe scores two tries as the Highlanders beat the Western Force in Invercargill.

ANALYSIS: If you were picking an All Blacks squad today, Leicester Fainga'anuku would be the power winger option instead of Caleb Clarke.

Fainga'anuku’s tryscoring feats on Saturday – especially his effort when he swatted off Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and then outpaced him – were made all the more meritorious because he revealed afterwards that he was carrying a rib cartilage injury.

It was a personal win for the Crusaders No 11 on Saturday, while Richie Mo’unga and Dallas McLeod also got one over Beauden Barrett and Tuivasa-Sheck.

In total, six Crusaders feature in Stuff’s team of the week.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks beware - cocky Irish and French talk up Rugby World Cup chances

* Ian Foster concedes All Blacks coaching saga has impacted his staff

* Super Rugby talking points: How latest loss to Crusaders will really hurt the Blues

* Crusaders pip Blues 34-28 in surging, high-quality Super Rugby Pacific clash

* Super Rugby team of the week: Richie Mo'unga bounces back as Beauden Barrett struggles



15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): The fullback showed he can use soccer skills with his left foot as well as his right. As gifted as they come, but it’s still early days as far as All Blacks selections are concerned.

14 Emoni Narawa (Chiefs): The Chiefs challenged their wide men to step up this year: so far, so good for the men from The Tron.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues): Will he go to Japan or stay? His value to NZ Rugby is that he’s their best centre, even if he isn’t the finished article.

12 Dallas McLeod (Crusaders): His best performance for the Crusaders as he challenged the line and beat nine Blues defenders.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders): Don’t show Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett the moment Fainga’anuku beat RTS or else he’ll be on the first flight to New Zealand with a hefty NRL deal.

10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders): His love of the big stage in Super Rugby was confirmed as he ignited attacks and tackled like a tiger.

9 Cam Roigard (Hurricanes): There’s nothing between Roigard and Finlay Christie at the moment as the most influential halfbacks in New Zealand.

8 Hugh Renton (Highlanders): He can’t be denied two weeks in a row after another impressive performance that had a late try as the icing on the cake.

7 Luke Jacobson (Chiefs): Has rediscovered the concrete shoulders that made him a standout young player before injuries took their toll.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku launches himself towards the tryline at Eden Park.

6 Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders): Seemed to be everywhere at Eden Park and was really strong on attack.

5 Sam Whitelock (Crusaders): Brilliant late turnover was key the victory, but he will be grumpy about the Crusaders’ misfiring lineout late in the game.

4 James Tucker (Blues): The Blues’ lineout turned out to be more efficient than the Crusaders’ set-piece and Tucker churned through 80 minutes of work that outweighed his error in losing the ball over the line.

3 Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes): Went to work on the Waratahs’ scrum and nailed all of his seven tackle attempts.

2 Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes): Set the tone early with some heavy shots on defence and was typically effective with ball in hand.

1 Joe Moody (Crusaders): Is the Crusaders’ pack humming at quite the same level without Jason Ryan? Possibly not, but Moody was busy on defence during a 66-minute shift.